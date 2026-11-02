4 Basha locations around Montreal were hit with over $12K in food safety fines in the past year
Plenty of food safety issues were found.
Montreal is full of great spots for shawarma, and Basha is one of the biggest names around. The Lebanese chain has more than 30 locations across Quebec.
With that said, a few of them have also been fined by the province's food safety authority over the past 12 months.
Four Basha restaurant locations in the Montreal area have been ordered to pay a combined $12,500 in fines from Quebec’s Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), according to records published in the provincial food safety registry.
The seven fines were published between October 2025 and October 2026, at locations in downtown Montreal, Park Extension, the Mile End area and Longueuil. Most of the violations involved premises that weren't free of insects, rodents or their droppings, or food that wasn't kept at a safe temperature.
Each location is registered to a different numbered company, according to MAPAQ records.
Before we dive in, it's worth noting that the inspections cited here did not necessarily take place recently. In many cases, several months or more can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.
Here's a breakdown of the fines at each location, from the highest total to the lowest.
Restaurant Basha Chemin Chambly, 1300 Chemin de Chambly, Longueuil: $6,000
The Longueuil location had two fines published on the same day, both for the same repeat violation.
January 30, 2026: $3,000
Inspectors found that a heat-sensitive product was not promptly cooled or kept at an internal and ambient temperature of 4°C or below. MAPAQ records list this as a repeat offence. The infraction dates back to March 5, 2024, and the judgment was issued January 23, 2026.
January 30, 2026: $3,000
Inspectors cited the same temperature violation again, also listed as a repeat offence. The infraction dates back to August 13, 2024, and the judgment was issued January 23, 2026.
According to MAPAQ, the operator who ran this location at the time of the infractions has since ceased operations.
Earlier fines on record
This location had an earlier $3,000 fine published in September 2025 for the same type of temperature violation. That infraction dates back to June 5, 2024.
Restaurant Basha MTL Trust, 1500 Avenue McGill College, Montreal: $3,000
The downtown location at Place Montréal Trust had three fines published since October 2025.
October 20, 2025: $1,000
Inspectors found that a heat-sensitive product was not promptly cooled or kept at an internal and ambient temperature of 4°C or below. The infraction dates back to March 31, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 20, 2025.
November 20, 2025: $1,000
Inspectors found that the premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to February 21, 2025, and the judgment was issued November 20, 2025.
January 23, 2026: $1,000
Inspectors cited the same contaminants and pests violation again. The infraction dates back to July 2, 2025, and the judgment was issued January 23, 2026.
Earlier fines on record
This isn't the first time the operator has been fined at this address. Earlier fines include:
- A $2,000 fine published in March 2025 for unclean premises and equipment at its food preparation area, for an infraction on February 15, 2024
- A $3,800 fine published in November 2024 for premises not free of contaminants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings, for an infraction on October 4, 2023
Basha Restaurant, 7234A Rue Hutchison, Montreal: $2,500
October 26, 2026: $2,500
Inspectors found that the premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to November 6, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 26, 2026.
Earlier fines on record
A previous operator at this Park Extension address was fined $5,000 in April 2025 for running a restaurant without a valid permit. That infraction dates back to January 11, 2024, and MAPAQ says that operator has since ceased operations.
Basha, 5200 Avenue du Parc, Montreal: $1,000
October 20, 2025: $1,000
Inspectors found that the premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to September 9, 2024, and the judgment was issued October 20, 2025.
MAPAQ fines are issued by the courts and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect the current conditions at these establishments.
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