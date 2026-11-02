November who? It's about to feel like summer in Montreal with temperatures up to 20°C
Enjoy it while it lasts.
November usually arrives in Montreal with grey skies, bare trees and maybe even a few snowflakes. This year, it's bringing us something closer to a September afternoon.
Thanks to a ridge of high pressure settling over southern Quebec, weather temperatures are expected to climb well above normal for most of the week. According to a MétéoMédia report, highs across the south of the province could reach between 16°C and 20°C, while the normal high for this time of year sits around 9°C.
In Montreal, the warmest day is set for Wednesday.
Wednesday is the day to get outside
According to The Weather Network's forecast, Montreal could hit 20°C on Wednesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds, with only a 20% chance of rain.
That would be the city's first 20-degree day since October 1, according to MétéoMédia. Hitting 20°C on November 4 would be late in the season, though it wouldn't top the record set on November 10, 2020, during a particularly mild fall.
So if you've been meaning to fit in one more bike ride or walk up the mountain before the chill sets in for good, Wednesday might be your best shot. You could also get those Christmas decorations up without needing to grab a parka.
The rest of the week stays mild, but grey
Unfortunately, the sun won't be sticking around much. MétéoMédia says there will be less than an hour of sunshine per day for most of the week, though Wednesday could offer a few breaks.
Here's what this week's forecast is calling for in Montreal:
- Monday: Cloudy with sunny breaks and a high of 16°C
- Tuesday: Showers on and off, with a high of 14°C
- Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 20°C
- Thursday: Rain in the afternoon, with a high of 16°C and around 5 mm expected
- Friday: A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 15°C
Nights will stay unusually mild too, with lows hovering between 10°C and 12°C for much of the week.
Things cool down by the weekend
The warm spell won't last forever. By Saturday, highs are expected to drop to around 11°C, with showers and light rain in the forecast. Sunday looks cooler still, with a high of about 9°C.
That's closer to normal for early November, but still not below it, according to MétéoMédia.
Next week, temperatures are expected to settle back into the single digits, with overnight lows dipping to just a few degrees above freezing.
So be sure to enjoy it while it lasts. Winter is still on its way.
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