McDonald's Canada Announced A New Big Mac That Fans Have Wanted Forever
The Chicken Big Mac will be available for a limited time.
McDonald's Canada is reinventing its classic sandwich. For a limited time starting March 7, 2023, a Chicken Big Mac will appear on McDonald's menus nationwide. It has all the other makings of a Big Mac — sauce, lettuce and pickles, smushed between three buns — just with chicken instead of beef.
In a press release, McDonald's Canada Chief Marketing Officer Alyssa Buetikofer pointed to the weird ways McDonald's enthusiasts have long taken time out of their days to "hack" their own chicken Big Macs.
"To these guests," she says, "we love your passion and your hacking days are officially behind you: the Chicken Big Mac is finally here. But it's only for a limited time, so try it while you can."
The announcement doesn't actually say just how limited that time will be. Is McDonald's testing the popularity of the Chicken Big Mac before committing to making it a permanent menu feature? Or just teasing a limited-time rollout to get customers into restaurants only to capitalize on additional fanfare when it ultimately does make it permanent? Only time will tell.
The Chicken Big Mac is available to order in-restaurant, through McDonald's drive-thru, or on the McDonald's app.