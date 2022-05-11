This St-Henri Restaurant Makes All Your Fast Food Faves Without A Side Of Carbon Footprint
Green Gasoline is all about clean and sustainable cooking! 🍔🌎
Montreal restaurants certainly know what's up when it comes to our delish burger joints, but one of its newest is giving the green light to all things sustainable.
Green Gazoline Burger in Saint-Henri is all about providing fresh, delicious and sustainable plates because "There is no planet B!"
Using locally sourced produce like 100% Grade A Canadian beef and potato buns from a fellow Notre-Dame bakery, the restaurant is all about energy efficiency, using air and electric cooking, as opposed to the traditional grill and fryer...Mhm! That's right — nothing's fried! This reduces greenhouse gas emissions and oil runoff which end up in the soil.
The cutlery and packaging provided opt for recycled, biodegradable and paper materials.
"At Green Gazoline Burger, we take a simple, conscious, and natural approach to food," it says on the website. “'Going green is not just a buzzword for us, it’s a lifestyle."
The menu is filled with all of your favourites, like burgers, fries and poutine, with vegan and vegetarian options. Oh. And if you're feeling for something a little different, you can try a poke bowl with salmon or tuna.
When it comes to Green Gazoline, what's really impressive is the list of their local craft beers that pair perfectly with your burger.
And of course, you can't forget dessert. You can try homemade gelato sundaes or make it a milkshake. Yum!
As for the space, you can head up to the counter to order to go and head over to the canal for the tastiest and most sustainable picnic or sit in their very cool and trendy dining room that makes you totally forget that you're eating fast food.
This spot is sure to be your new go-to whenever you're looking for something quick or whenever you're looking to find easy ways to limit your carbon footprint.
Green Gazoline Buger
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Fast food
Address: 3400, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This place doesn't just make food that tastes great, it's made sustainably, so you can feel good about it, too.