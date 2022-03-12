This Laval Restaurant Makes A Brie Burger & It's A Cheese Lovers Dream
This cheesy burger is a melt in your mouth experience! 😍
When it comes to burgers, it seems as if Allons Burger certainly knows what they're doing. In addition to their cheese-wrapped sandwich, the Laval restaurant has introduced a brand new burger made up of an entire wheel of brie. Uh, yes, please!
Located on Curé-Labelle in Laval, Allons Burger has created the "Brie Burg" and it's literally everything a cheese lover would want when it comes to a burger.
The burger is made up of a whole wheel of brie, caramelized onions, mushrooms, 200g of beef, their signature mayonnaise all served on a fresh toasted bun.
The delish burger comes in at $14.49 and is worth every penny for that cheesy goodness. You can pair the brie burger with Allons Burger's spiral fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles or try their mouthwatering jalapeno poppers for a spicy twist.
Either way, there's no doubt that you will love every single bite of this brie creation — which we can't take our eyes off of!
Allons Burger's menu is definitely one worth taking note of, considering the restaurant has a few cheesy classics that are just too good to not try.
In addition to their tasty and cheese-tastic brie burger, Allons Burger also serves up a rad mac n' cheese in a bread bowl. Talk about a yummy combo, amirite?
It doesn't stop there. You can also enjoy their many varieties of poutines, extraordinary submarines, sandwiches, and starters that make it the perfect restaurant to satisfy all your comfort food needs.
Allons Burger "Brie Burg"
Price: 💸
Address: 1205, boul. du Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC.
