Montreal's West Island Has A New Fried Chicken Comfort Food Joint

The fried chicken poutine and fried chicken waffle sandwich from Madame Poulet.

The Montreal West Island has a new fried chicken joint. Madame Poulet has opened a restaurant in Pointe-Claire, its first on Montreal Island. Its two other locations are in Laval and Blainville on the North Shore.

The now-chain launched in 2020 with a mission to "bring comfort and joy" to customers and foster a "sense of community," its website states.

Owners say the inspiration for the restaurant comes from their grandmother's home-cooked meals.

Online, they commit to using only "premium, fresh Quebec-grown, free-range, antibiotic-free, never frozen chicken that is hand-breaded daily in-house."

The menu includes chicken burgers and sandwiches, tacos, wraps, tenders and wings, as well as a fried chicken poutine with waffle fries and a fried chicken mac n' cheese. There are chicken-topped green salads for a dose of fibre.

A restaurant spokesperson tells MTL Blog that customers can choose from 15 sauces — including a house sauce, ranch sauce, spicy nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce and... chocolate sauce — to garnish their meal.

The new West Island Madame Poulet is located at 2415‐B, Trans‐Canada Highway.

Madame Poulet West Island

Where: 2415‐B, Trans‐Canada Highway, Pointe-Claire, QC

When:

  • 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday to Thursday
  • 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday

