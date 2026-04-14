Quebecers really want these popular restaurant chains to open locations here
The people long for Taco Bell!
Quebec has always had a reputation for doing its own thing. The province has its own language laws, its own distinct culture, and — anyone who's spent time here will tell you — its own food identity that doesn't really need outside help.
Montreal alone has more great restaurants per capita than most cities on the continent, and locals will be the first to remind you of that.
But that doesn't mean people aren't curious about what they're missing.
When we asked our Facebook followers which restaurant chains they wish would come to Quebec, nearly 800 comments rolled in within the first 24 hours. Some of the responses were predictable. A few were genuinely surprising.
And yes, a handful of people used the opportunity to remind everyone that Montreal's food scene is already world-class and needs absolutely nothing from the outside world — which, again, fair — but that's not really the point.
The point is that plenty of Quebecers have eaten at these chains while travelling, or remember them from before they left, or have simply heard enough about them to be curious. And for one reason or another (legislation, market hesitation, etc.), none of them have a Quebec address.
Here are the 15 that came up most.
Popeyes
Nothing came close. Popeyes dominated the comments section. The Louisiana-style fried chicken chain has locations across Canada — just not in Quebec — and locals are clearly not over it.
Chick-fil-A
A close second, and arguably the most passionate fanbase in the comments. The American chicken sandwich chain has been expanding into Canada but hasn't made its way to Quebec yet, which seems to genuinely pain a large portion of the population.
Chipotle
The Mexican grill chain has been a fixture in Ontario for years and has been slowly expanding its Canadian footprint, but Quebec remains a notable gap. "It breaks my heart we don't have a Chipotle," one commenter wrote, and based on the response, they are far from alone.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster actually had Quebec locations for years before pulling out of the province in 1997. One commenter even claimed the reason it left was a dispute with the OQLF over its name. Whether that's true or not, the demand to bring it back was loud and consistent.
Taco Bell
Another one with history in Quebec. Taco Bell had a presence here for years before disappearing in 2022, and the calls to bring it back were plentiful and emphatic.
One commenter specifically requested a standalone location — rather than another Taco Bell/KFC combo.
Jollibee
The Filipino fast food chain has been quietly building a cult following in North America, and Montreal clearly has a contingent of devoted fans who want a location desperately.
Olive Garden
The never-ending pasta bowl crowd showed up in force. Olive Garden has a handful of Canadian locations but none in Quebec, and based on the comments, that feels like an oversight to a lot of people.
One commenter helpfully suggested it could be called "Jardin des Olives" to satisfy language requirements.
Texas Roadhouse
This American steakhouse chain generated a surprising amount of enthusiasm among Montrealers who've tried it elsewhere (there's one in Plattsburgh, NY).
Raising Cane's
The chicken-finger chain from Louisiana has been making serious inroads in Canada and clearly has fans here who are tired of waiting for a Quebec location.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack already has a Toronto location, which several commenters pointed out with barely concealed irritation. The beloved burger chain has a reputation that precedes it, and Montrealers seem to feel they're being left out of something good.
Dave's Hot Chicken
The Nashville hot chicken chain that started as a parking lot pop-up in LA has exploded across North America in recent years, and Quebec has taken notice. Several commenters mentioned it specifically, including one expat in SoCal who said Montreal needs nothing — but would still make an exception for Dave's.
Cheesecake Factory
It's massive, it's loud, the menu is 21 pages long, and apparently a lot of Quebecers want one. The Cheesecake Factory came up enough times to earn a spot on this list without much debate.
Wingstop
The wing-focused chain has been expanding aggressively across Canada and has a vocal fanbase in these comments. Given how seriously Montreal takes its chicken wings, it feels like a natural fit if it ever makes the leap.
Jersey Mike's
The sub chain has a devoted following among people who've tried it in the US or other parts of Canada, and it came up consistently enough to make the cut.
Swiss Chalet
The most Canadian entry on the list. Swiss Chalet used to have Quebec locations and left, and people are still sore about it. The rotisserie chicken chain seems to hold a special place in the hearts of a certain generation of Quebecers.