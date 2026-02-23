Canada just updated its Mexico travel advisory and it's basically telling you not to go
Shelter-in-place orders are currently in effect in some areas.
If you've got a spring break trip to Mexico booked, you may want to change your plans.
The Government of Canada updated its Mexico travel advisory on February 22, warning Canadians to "exercise a high degree of caution" across the country as a surge of cartel violence has swept through multiple states — including regions popular with tourists heading south for the season.
The government is now advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to several Mexican states, and says the security situation "could deteriorate rapidly" across the country.
What's happening on the ground
Criminal groups have set up roadblocks with burning vehicles across multiple cities, and there have been shootouts with security forces and explosions reported on roads and highways connecting affected areas to Mexico City.
The violence has spread across multiple states, with security incidents reported in Jalisco — including Puerto Vallarta — as well as Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo, Baja California, and Nayarit.
Canadians are being told to shelter in place
The Government of Canada issued an urgent warning over the weekend, posting to social media: "Canadians in #Mexico: Violence and roadblocks are occurring in #Jalisco State. A shelter-in-place order is in effect in Puerto Vallarta. If you're in Jalisco State, keep a low profile and follow advice of local authorities."
Shelter-in-place orders are currently in effect in Jalisco and Nayarit. The government warns that similar orders, including curfews, could be issued in other parts of the country on short notice.
Flights are being cancelled
The violence has caused major disruptions to air travel, with significant flight delays and cancellations reported. Canadians with upcoming departures are being urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules are subject to change without notice.
Which states should you avoid?
The updated advisory lists several states where Canadians should avoid non-essential travel. Some of the most relevant for tourists include:
- Jalisco, including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta
- Guerrero, excluding Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo only if accessed by air
- Sinaloa, with limited exceptions in certain parts of Mazatlán accessible by air or sea
- Michoacán, excluding the cities of Morelia and Patzcuaro
- Quintana Roo, including Cancún
- Nayarit, within 20 km of the borders with Sinaloa and Durango
- Chiapas, with limited exceptions including Palenque and Tuxtla Gutiérrez
- Guanajuato, in all areas south of and including highways 43D and 45D
Broader safety concerns for travellers
Even outside of the current unrest, the advisory paints a serious picture of travel safety in Mexico.
Violent crime is described as high throughout the country, and cartel clashes have taken place inside hotels, nightclubs, and restaurants. Kidnappings, including express kidnappings where victims are forced to withdraw cash from ATMs, are flagged as frequent.
The advisory also warns that Canadian women have been physically and sexually assaulted in Mexico, including at beach resorts. Travellers are urged to avoid going out after dark, steer clear of isolated areas, and travel in groups where possible.
Drug-spiked food and drinks are also flagged as a concern, particularly in bars, nightclubs, and taxis hailed on the street.
What to do if you're already there
The government is advising Canadians currently in Mexico to:
- Avoid affected areas and keep a low profile
- Limit movements and follow any local curfews or shelter-in-place orders
- Monitor local and international media as the situation continues to evolve
- Check with your airline before heading to the airport
- Register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service so officials can reach you if needed
For emergency consular assistance, Canadians can contact the nearest Government of Canada office or the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.
The full updated advisory is available at travel.gc.ca/destinations/mexico.