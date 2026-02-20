Quebec's March weather forecast is out and spring could arrive later than you'd like
"Below-seasonal temperatures to start." 😞
Despite what many Quebecers may be hoping, winter isn't done with us just yet.
If January buried us in snow and February kept the cold coming, March is shaping up to be the month that can't quite make up its mind. The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its weather outlook for southern Quebec, and while there are some genuine signs of a thaw on the horizon, you don't want to put the boots away just yet.
Like all of the Almanac's long-range forecasts, this one is based on historical patterns, solar activity, and atmospheric trends. And what it's describing for March is essentially a province stuck between two seasons.
Here's how the month is shaping up for southern Quebec:
March 1 to 3: Cool and dry with light winds and below-seasonal temperatures to start.
March 4 to 7: Things turn unsettled with a rain and snow mix moving in across southern Quebec.
March 8 to 11: A mild and breezy stretch brings thaw conditions, though flurries are still possible.
March 12 to 15: Cold and dry conditions return, accompanied by icy mornings to watch out for.
March 16 to 19: Wet and foggy with widespread rain, especially in lower-lying areas.
March 20 to 23: Temperatures climb with storm potential, including a thunder risk and showers across southern Quebec.
March 24 to 27: Cool and damp again with cloudy skies and steady rain moving through.
March 28 to 31: The month goes out on a high note, with fair skies and breezy conditions expected in Montreal.
It's worth noting that this forecast doesn't exactly back up what Fred la marmotte predicted back on February 2. Quebec's famous groundhog from Val-d'Espoir didn't see his shadow this year, which, according to Groundhog Day tradition, means an early spring. His organizers even claim an 80% accuracy rate.
That said, the spring equinox lands on March 20, and the Almanac's own forecast does show temperatures climbing and fair skies returning right around that time. So maybe Fred isn't entirely wrong, but spring just might arrive fashionably late rather than early.
Either way, the ice scraper stays in the car for now.