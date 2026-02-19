A 'miracle' dog has been saved by the Montreal SPCA after being shot & left for dead
The dog remains affectionate and trusting, despite the violent assault.
A dog found covered in blood on a rural Quebec road earlier this month is now recovering at the Montreal SPCA after being shot multiple times.
The pup, now named Léandre, was discovered on February 8 on the 6e Rang in Saint-Léandre, a small town near Matane in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. A local resident took him into her home overnight and cared for him as best she could until the veterinary clinic opened the next morning. Once hospitalized, vets confirmed that Léandre had been shot.
A photo from the Facebook page of the person who found Léandre.@spcamontreal | Instagram
Two officers from the Montreal SPCA's Investigations Division made the drive to the region to rescue Léandre and take over the case. He's now receiving specialized care at the SPCA's Montreal clinic.
Debrah, the assistant director of the Investigations Division, says his survival is nothing short of remarkable.
Léandre's bullet wounds. @spcamontreal | Instagram
"When she saw his wounds, Debrah said, 'It's really a miracle he survived!'" the SPCA wrote in an Instagram post. "And despite the violence he suffered, Léandre is affectionate and trusting."
X-rays shared by the SPCA show a bullet lodged in Léandre's body. Images of the bloodied dog spread across social media after his rescue, sparking outrage.
"This is so heartbreaking and frustrating!!! How can you do this to a beautiful fur baby," one user commented.
"My heart breaks that humans can be so cruel to such innocent animals. I hope justice is found," another added.
The Montreal SPCA's Investigations Division has opened a criminal investigation into the case. The division enforces animal cruelty laws under the Criminal Code, while the provincial agriculture ministry (MAPAQ) handles animal welfare cases under provincial law.
Members of the Montreal SPCA's Investigations Division.@spcamontreal | Instagram
Sylvie Bourbonnière, the SPCA's new executive director, says she's already been deeply affected by Léandre's case since starting her role recently.
"Some animals come to us in an extremely worrying physical and psychological state," Bourbonnière said in a press release. "Giving them a second chance requires specialized human resources, complex medical care and constant support."
Since launching its emergency hotline last fall, the Montreal SPCA has seen a dramatic spike in reports of animal cruelty and neglect. In December and January alone, the division opened 288 cases, which is 38% more than the same period the previous year.
"Public awareness about animal welfare is on the rise," Bourbonnière said. "Easier reporting means people contact us more quickly when they see an act of animal cruelty."
The SPCA is asking for donations to help cover the cost of Léandre's care and support the Investigations Division's work on his case. Donations can be made at spca.com or by calling 1-866-888-7722.
The investigation into Léandre's shooting is ongoing.