Minister Dubé Will Make A Rare Appearance At A Quebec COVID-19 Press Conference Today
The last time he attended a COVID-19 press conference was at the beginning of the seventh wave.
Provincial Health Minister Christian Dubé will join National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau at a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss Quebec's current COVID-19 situation.
Conferences including both government and public health officials have been rare since Boileau's takeover as interim public health director following the resignation of Dr. Horacio Arruda in January.
The last time Minister Dubé attended a COVID-19 press conference was on July 7, when he warned Quebecers to remain "vigilant" in the face of a then-burgeoning seventh wave of infections.
Dubé did not attend any COVID-19 press conferences during the Quebec election period.
It's so far unclear what he will announce, if anything, at Wednesday's conference.
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec has remained relatively stable, between 603 and 1,024, since the beginning of October. The province reported 792 new cases on October 11.
Dubé and Boileau's press conference will begin at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on Facebook.