Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

Legault Said Goodbye To Dr. Arruda & Hello To The Next Dude

Dr. Luc Boileau comes into the job on an interim basis.

Legault Said Goodbye To Dr. Arruda & Hello To The Next Dude
Émilie Nadeau via @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

After Dr. Horacio Arruda's surprising resignation on Monday night, Quebec Premier François Legault offered kind words to his former Director of Public Health at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I'd like to start by thanking Dr. Arruda, who submitted his resignation yesterday. He gave all he could for the last 22 months, and I spent a lot of time with him," Legault said.

"When we're living this kind of drama day after day, seven days a week, it gets tough. It means a lot because Dr. Arrdua is someone who is very likeable."

Dr. Arruda's successor has already been named, as well. Dr. Luc Boileau will assume the mantle of director of public health on an interim basis. Dr. Boileau has served as president of the INSPQ and health director for the Montérégie region and is currently the president and CEO of the INESSS.

According to Radio-Canada journalist Hadi Hassin, Dr. Boileau is also the father of Health Minister Christian Dubé's press secretary.

Legault made it clear that Dr. Arruda isn't quitting public health altogether. After taking a few weeks off, the former director will return to offer his assistance and experience in another unspecified role.

In his resignation letter to the premier, Dr. Arruda mentioned that "recent comments about the credibility of our opinions and our scientific rigour are undoubtedly causing a certain erosion of public trust."

He offered to stay on until the end of his term, but Legault's office confirmed Tuesday morning that the premier accepted his resignation.

"Dr. Arruda, on behalf of all Quebecers, thank you," Legault said in English.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

WTF Is Cryptocurrency? Montreal Influencer 'Crypto Lia' Explained It In Easy Terms

Linda Akkoyan aka "Crypto Lia" made understanding this trendy digital money simple.

@crypto.lia | Instagram

For those struggling to figure out what the heck cryptocurrency is, Linda Akkoyan, otherwise known as "Crypto Lia," explained it in simple terms in an interview with MTL Blog.

Akkoyan has been in the crypto game since 2016, spending her days reading about cryptocurrency, networking, investing, and trading. From defining cryptocurrency to reasons for millennials to invest and which crypto exchanges are easiest to use, this Montreal influencer with over 34k followers on Instagram made understanding this trendy digital money easy.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Going To Charge Unvaccinated Adults A 'Significant' Tax

If they refuse to get at least one dose in the upcoming weeks.

François Legault | Facebook, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

During a press conference on Tuesday, January 11, Premier François Legault announced that unvaccinated Quebecers over the age of 18 will soon be charged a "significant" fee if they refuse to get at least their first dose in the next few weeks.

The premier said the 10% of unvaccinated adults in Quebec are causing a strain on the province’s health network.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Reported The Most COVID-19 Deaths In Almost A Year

The hospital situation is reportedly getting even more critical.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec has matched a grim figure that has stood for nearly a whole year. With 62 new COVID-19-related deaths recorded on January 10, the province reached a level not seen since January 20, 2021.

This sharp increase brings the total number of deaths to 12,028.

Keep Reading Show less

A Montreal Homeless Man Died In The Extreme Cold

He had been living in the same spot for years, police say.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

A man was found dead inside an encampment in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce as Montreal temperatures dipped well into the negative double digits.

SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois said police received a call at around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening to check on the health of an unhoused individual near rue Saint-Jacques and highway 20 in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Keep Reading Show less