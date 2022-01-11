Legault Said Goodbye To Dr. Arruda & Hello To The Next Dude
Dr. Luc Boileau comes into the job on an interim basis.
After Dr. Horacio Arruda's surprising resignation on Monday night, Quebec Premier François Legault offered kind words to his former Director of Public Health at a press conference on Tuesday.
"I'd like to start by thanking Dr. Arruda, who submitted his resignation yesterday. He gave all he could for the last 22 months, and I spent a lot of time with him," Legault said.
"When we're living this kind of drama day after day, seven days a week, it gets tough. It means a lot because Dr. Arrdua is someone who is very likeable."
Dr. Arruda's successor has already been named, as well. Dr. Luc Boileau will assume the mantle of director of public health on an interim basis. Dr. Boileau has served as president of the INSPQ and health director for the Montérégie region and is currently the president and CEO of the INESSS.
According to Radio-Canada journalist Hadi Hassin, Dr. Boileau is also the father of Health Minister Christian Dubé's press secretary.
Legault made it clear that Dr. Arruda isn't quitting public health altogether. After taking a few weeks off, the former director will return to offer his assistance and experience in another unspecified role.
In his resignation letter to the premier, Dr. Arruda mentioned that "recent comments about the credibility of our opinions and our scientific rigour are undoubtedly causing a certain erosion of public trust."
He offered to stay on until the end of his term, but Legault's office confirmed Tuesday morning that the premier accepted his resignation.
"Dr. Arruda, on behalf of all Quebecers, thank you," Legault said in English.
