Montreal Comedy Show Kickback Returns This Weekend With Free Shots & Special Guest Surprises
New location, same vibes.
If you've been looking for a good laugh, Montreal's hottest comedy show-turn-after-party is back this weekend for a night filled with some of the best local acts along with some very special guest surprises.
Per usual, the event will kick off with a free shot from Kickback co-creators Eva Alexopoulos and DJ Micah. The duo is kicking off back-to-school in a way that you will definitely remember with the return of Kickback's BYOB format at its new and permanent location in Griffintown.
Located on rue Guy inside ImageMotion Kickbackers (the now unofficial title for Kickback ticket holders) will likely laugh 'till their sides hurt with some of the best comedians in Canada featured on Just For Laughs, Late Night and more.
"I have waited all summer to finally get back to our BYOB format and bring our community back," Alexpoulous told MTL Blog. "I am so happy to be bringing it to Sud-Ouest. Our lineup is stacked with surprised artists from all over Canada featured on Just For Laughs, Netflix, and more."
The Kickback co-creator is eager to the ball rolling, with friends in town witnessing the Kickback magic live and Prohibition sponsoring the event, it's safe to say that Alexopoulous and the gang are in for what can only be best described as a night to remember (or not — considering the free shots and all). The meaning behind the freebie? To get everyone a little loosey-goosey and fully embrace that there are "no such things as strangers here," which stands as the comedy show's motto.
The show is taking place Friday, September 22, 2023, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
With over 5,000 tickets sold since Kickback's start back in 2020, the Montreal comedy show has been selling out month after month, becoming one of the fastest-growing comedy clubs in Canada.
Kickback Montreal Comedy Show
When: Friday, September 22
Where: 370 rue Guy #G11, Montréal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.