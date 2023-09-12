11 Fall Bucket List Things To Do In And Around Montreal
Spiced season is here for a good time, not a long time.
Montreal in the fall isn't just about orange leaves and cones and pumpkin spice lattés. It's also a time to find some cute fall date spots or romantic autumn getaways. If you're looking for fun day trip ideas, like apple or pumpkin picking spots, we've got you covered. After all, with winter looming, your calendar should be as stuffed as a Thanksgiving turkey.
So, let’s carve out some fun in your calendar. Just don't forget your bug spray and tick repellant for outdoor excursions. Stay informed about Lyme disease, and ensure you're tick-check ready to make your fall frolics as safe as they are scenic.
Flying Bike
When: Until mid-October
Where: 169, Chem. Staines, Sutton, QC
Cost: $50+
Reason To Go: You can catch views from treetops as you pedal along this unique adventure in Sutton’s wilderness. You move along a cable at your own pace through a whole kilometre of forest and check out the fall foliage from heights of up to 90 feet.
Pumpkinferno
When: Weekends from September 29 to October 29, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ON
Cost: $22+
Reason To Go: You can take a spooky nighttime stroll through displays of over 7,000 intricately carved pumpkins. Meals from the autumn harvest are available on-site, along with seasonal gifts and treats. Upper Canada Village is under two hours from Montreal and has been open for over 60 years, bringing an 1866 village to life with historical buildings from the time period. It makes the perfect setting for a fall excursion.More at uppercanadavillage.com
Festival TerreFerme
When: September 15 to 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 2152, rang 4 Godmanchester
Cost: $10
Reason To Go: Listen to traditional folk music while browsing Quebec arts and crafts, in a bustling farmer’s market celebrating the fall harvest. It's a great spot to pick up the season's best produce and support local producers. Plus, you can pick out some new home decor or stock up on holiday gifts in advance.
Fall Camping (or Glamping)
When: Open until November 31
Where: 55, Île Sainte Marguerite, Boucherville, QC
Cost: $30.85/night for a campsite or $106/night for glamping
Reason To Go: A short ferry ride from Montreal, you can leave the city and escape into nature on Île Grosbois. Part of Parc National des Îles-de-Boucherville, you can rent equipment on-site for bike trails, canoeing, and kayaking. An overnight stay or hike in the wildlife reserve offers a chance to spot native flora and fauna in their natural habitat. River shuttles can bring you to the island for camping or a day trip from the Old Port for under $6.
Spa Day
When: Open Wednesday to Sunday
Where: 1580, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
Cost: $75+ for the thermal spa circuit, $45+ for nails and other add-ons.
Reason To Go: This brand-new dreamy desert spa is an oasis in Montreal’s Village, offering a chance to soak in a hot tub and relax as the weather cools. Treat yourself or a loved one to the thermal circuit or the spa's signature massages or body treatments. Sabbya also offers a wide range of medical aesthetic services, including laser treatments.
Apple Picking
When: September 2 to October 24
Where: 925, Chem. Fresnière, Saint-Eustache
Cost: $20 for 10 pounds of apples
Reason To Go: This historic orchard in Saint-Eustache dates back to 1815, and has a lot more than just apple trees. Their pumpkin and squash patches cover around 10 acres. Their 2023 Autumn Festival starts September 16 along with their pumpkin patches, and includes access to their sunflower fields. There are games, a donut shop, a farmers market, an animal farm, and more!
Onhwa' Lumina
When: Open all of September
Where: 110, rue Grand Chef Thonnakona, Wendake, QC
Cost: $29/person
Reason To Go: Around 2.5 hours from Montreal, Onhwa' Lumina offers visitors a unique two-fold experience. During the day, you can explore scenic trails, taking in the beauty of autumn foliage. As evening falls, the area comes alive with state-of-the-art light installations that guide you on a luminous journey through tales and traditions of the Huron-Wendat nation, offering a deeper understanding of the Indigenous community's history and cultural heritage. The fusion of nature and storytelling ensures that you'll not only enjoy the beauty around you but also leave with a newfound appreciation for the stories of the land.
Fright Fest
When: Weekends October 8 to 30, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: La Ronde
Cost: $40+, deals with 2024 season pass purchase.
Reason To Go: La Ronde’s dark side is coming back out to play this October with an all-new Festival de la Frayeur. In addition to blood-pumping rides and attractions, the park offers bone-chilling thrills. This year’s scary lineup features a cursed farm, an evil circus with 3D glowing visual effects, vile clowns, and haunted houses all populated with paid actors who delight in causing your fright. Be warned, they do have chainsaws and they will sneak up on you. Diapers not included.
Boating
When: Weekends through September 24, noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Lac-aux-Castors, 2000, chemin Remembrance
Cost: $20 for a two-person rowboat; $26 for a r four-person rowboat
Reason To Go: Beaver Lake in the fall is a top destination for those seeking a refreshing outdoor experience. The surrounding trees showcase a brilliant array of autumn colors, creating a scenic backdrop for walks, jogs, or picnics. You can also get a boat by the half hour at a rental desk in the slanted kiosk next to the lake's dock. It's an ideal spot to enjoy the crisp fall air and the beauty of the changing season.
Hiking
When: Anytime
Where: Mount Royal Chalet, 1196, voie Camillien-Houde
Cost: Free
Reason To Go: The leaves are changing colours, offering a picturesque view from the mountain. Before the cold sets in, seize the opportunity to experience Mount Royal's diverse trails. From the panoramic vistas at Summit Woods’ Lookout in Westmount to the sweeping views from Kondiaronk Belvedere, there's no shortage of sights. You can also trek up to the scenic Belvedere Camillien-Houde for a breathtaking panorama.
Oktoberfest
When: September 21 to 30
Where: 5579, rue Christophe-Colomb
Cost: $6.50+
Reason To Go: The Biergarten Aux Quartiers Belle Gueule is hosting Oktoberfest in collaboration with local microbrewers. The beer festival will feature a seasonal microbrew: Belle Bräu, as well as a German-style menu by Paul Toussaint, acclaimed chef and owner of Kamúy, a Caribbean restaurant with three locations in the city. Non-alcoholic options are available too if you’re sober curious or plan to drive afterward. Prost!