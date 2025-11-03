Here's how every Montreal borough voted in the 2025 municipal election
Some districts are still too close to call.
Montreal officially has a new mayor.
On Sunday night, Ensemble Montréal's Soraya Martinez Ferrada defeated Projet Montréal's Luc Rabouin, ending eight years of Projet Montréal leadership at City Hall. Martinez Ferrada secured 174,823 votes (43.3%), while Rabouin finished with 141,511 votes (35.1%).
Meanwhile, Transition Montréal leader Craig Sauvé and Action Montréal's Gilbert Thibodeau secured about 19% of the vote collectively.
Originally from Chile, Martinez Ferrada is now the first mayor of Montreal from an immigrant background. Her win brings a major political shift to the city, while voter turnout sat at 36.5%, according to the official results.
But while the city picked a new mayor overall, the vote looked very different depending on where you live. Some boroughs went all-in for Martinez Ferrada, others stuck with the party of Valérie Plante, and a few races were surprisingly close.
While some votes are still being tallied, here's a borough-by-borough look at who different neighbourhoods cast their ballots for.
Ahuntsic–Cartierville
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 14,934
Rabouin: 12,047
A solid win for Ensemble Montréal, though Rabouin kept the race competitive.
Anjou
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 5,522
Rabouin: 2,628
A clear Ensemble Montréal stronghold.
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 16,277
Rabouin: 9,277
A decisive flip in a borough Projet Montréal once relied on for major support.
Lachine
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 5,084
Rabouin: 3,744
A comfortable Ensemble Montréal win.
LaSalle
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 6,424
Rabouin: 2,426
LaSalle leaned heavily toward Martinez Ferrada.
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 3,188
Rabouin: 1,589
A very one-sided result for Ensemble Montréal.
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 16,623
Rabouin: 13,602
Both parties performed strongly, but Ensemble Montréal still came out on top.
Montréal-Nord
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 7,085
Rabouin: 2,193
One of Martinez Ferrada’s biggest margins of the night.
Outremont
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 5,194
Rabouin: 2,794
A solid Ensemble Montréal win on what has historically been Projet Montréal-friendly ground.
Pierrefonds–Roxboro
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 9,388
Rabouin: 1,955
No contest here.
Le Plateau-Mont-Royal
Winner: Luc Rabouin
Rabouin: 17,819
Martinez Ferrada: 7,561
Rabouin served two terms as borough mayor for Plateau-Mont-Royal, so it comes as no surprise that the district voted in his favour.
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 14,057
Rabouin: 5,852
A dominant performance for Ensemble Montréal.
Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
Winner: Luc Rabouin
Rabouin: 24,922
Martinez Ferrada: 13,652
A huge win for Projet Montréal, and one of Rabouin's strongest showings.
Saint-Laurent
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 10,497
Rabouin: 2,649
A landslide win for Ensemble Montréal.
Saint-Léonard
Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 8,422
Rabouin: 1,696
Huge sweep for Ensemble Montréal in Saint-Léonard.
Le Sud-Ouest
Winner: Luc Rabouin
Rabouin: 7,733
Martinez Ferrada: 6,341
One of Rabouin's most important wins — and a tight one.
Verdun
Too close to call (extremely tight race)
Rabouin: 7,294
Martinez Ferrada: 7,254
Separated by just 40 votes in the latest results. This one may take longer to officially call.
Ville-Marie (Downtown)
Winner: Too close to call
Rabouin: 7,801
Martinez Ferrada: 7,700
Projet Montréal is currently leading in Ville-Marie, but only by 101 votes.
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
Winner: Luc Rabouin
Rabouin: 13,663
Martinez Ferrada: 9,534
A major Projet Montréal stronghold.
You can explore live election results at montreal.ca.