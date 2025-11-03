Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Here's how every Montreal borough voted in the 2025 municipal election

Some districts are still too close to call.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada gives speech in Montreal. Luc Rabouin casts his vote in 2025 Montreal election.

On Sunday night, Ensemble Montréal's Soraya Martinez Ferrada defeated Projet Montréal's Luc Rabouin.

ensemblemtl.org, @luc.rabouin | Instagram
Senior Writer

Montreal officially has a new mayor.

On Sunday night, Ensemble Montréal's Soraya Martinez Ferrada defeated Projet Montréal's Luc Rabouin, ending eight years of Projet Montréal leadership at City Hall. Martinez Ferrada secured 174,823 votes (43.3%), while Rabouin finished with 141,511 votes (35.1%).

Meanwhile, Transition Montréal leader Craig Sauvé and Action Montréal's Gilbert Thibodeau secured about 19% of the vote collectively.

Originally from Chile, Martinez Ferrada is now the first mayor of Montreal from an immigrant background. Her win brings a major political shift to the city, while voter turnout sat at 36.5%, according to the official results.

But while the city picked a new mayor overall, the vote looked very different depending on where you live. Some boroughs went all-in for Martinez Ferrada, others stuck with the party of Valérie Plante, and a few races were surprisingly close.

While some votes are still being tallied, here's a borough-by-borough look at who different neighbourhoods cast their ballots for.

Ahuntsic–Cartierville

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 14,934
Rabouin: 12,047

A solid win for Ensemble Montréal, though Rabouin kept the race competitive.

Anjou

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 5,522
Rabouin: 2,628

A clear Ensemble Montréal stronghold.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 16,277
Rabouin: 9,277

A decisive flip in a borough Projet Montréal once relied on for major support.

Lachine

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 5,084
Rabouin: 3,744

A comfortable Ensemble Montréal win.

LaSalle

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 6,424
Rabouin: 2,426

LaSalle leaned heavily toward Martinez Ferrada.

L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 3,188
Rabouin: 1,589

A very one-sided result for Ensemble Montréal.

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 16,623
Rabouin: 13,602

Both parties performed strongly, but Ensemble Montréal still came out on top.

Montréal-Nord

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 7,085
Rabouin: 2,193

One of Martinez Ferrada’s biggest margins of the night.

Outremont

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 5,194
Rabouin: 2,794

A solid Ensemble Montréal win on what has historically been Projet Montréal-friendly ground.

Pierrefonds–Roxboro

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 9,388
Rabouin: 1,955

No contest here.

Le Plateau-Mont-Royal

Winner: Luc Rabouin
Rabouin: 17,819
Martinez Ferrada: 7,561

Rabouin served two terms as borough mayor for Plateau-Mont-Royal, so it comes as no surprise that the district voted in his favour.

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 14,057
Rabouin: 5,852

A dominant performance for Ensemble Montréal.

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

Winner: Luc Rabouin
Rabouin: 24,922
Martinez Ferrada: 13,652

A huge win for Projet Montréal, and one of Rabouin's strongest showings.

Saint-Laurent

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 10,497
Rabouin: 2,649

A landslide win for Ensemble Montréal.

Saint-Léonard

Winner: Soraya Martinez Ferrada
Martinez Ferrada: 8,422
Rabouin: 1,696

Huge sweep for Ensemble Montréal in Saint-Léonard.

Le Sud-Ouest

Winner: Luc Rabouin
Rabouin: 7,733
Martinez Ferrada: 6,341

One of Rabouin's most important wins — and a tight one.

Verdun

Too close to call (extremely tight race)
Rabouin: 7,294
Martinez Ferrada: 7,254

Separated by just 40 votes in the latest results. This one may take longer to officially call.

Ville-Marie (Downtown)

Winner: Too close to call
Rabouin: 7,801
Martinez Ferrada: 7,700

Projet Montréal is currently leading in Ville-Marie, but only by 101 votes.

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

Winner: Luc Rabouin
Rabouin: 13,663
Martinez Ferrada: 9,534

A major Projet Montréal stronghold.

You can explore live election results at montreal.ca.

  • Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

