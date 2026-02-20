This popular Montreal grocery store got nearly $5k in fines over the past 2 months
Inspectors flagged the same cleanliness issue on two separate visits.
Quebec food safety inspectors have had their eye on a popular Montreal-area grocery chain, and the receipts aren't pretty.
According to records published by Quebec's Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), the Marché C&T on Boulevard Laurentien in St-Laurent was ordered to pay $4,600 in fines over the past two months after inspectors flagged the same cleanliness issue on two separate visits.
What happened?
Both fines were handed down by the Montreal municipal court, and both cite the same violation: the premises, equipment, and utensils used for food preparation, storage, and service were not being kept clean.
- $3,000 fine for an infraction dated July 5, 2025, judged on February 12, 2026.
- $1,600 fine for an infraction dated March 21, 2025, judged on February 16, 2026.
Is it still safe to shop there?
MAPAQ says that when a business remains open after receiving fines, it means corrective actions have been taken. Inspectors follow up to confirm compliance, and closures are only ordered when there is an immediate health risk to the public.
One more location worth noting
The chain's Brossard store also showed up in recent MAPAQ records. That location, at 8200 Boulevard Taschereau, was fined $500 for a violation dated October 16, 2025, with a judgment on February 9, 2026.
According to MAPAQ, the fine was given over a food labelling issue. Live shellfish sold in bulk at the store were not properly identified with the required harvesting zone and harvest date, which Quebec law requires for food safety traceability reasons.
About Marché C&T
Marché C&T has four locations across the greater Montreal area:
- St-Laurent — 12200 Blvd. Laurentien, Montreal, QC H4K 1M9
- Brossard — 8200 Bd Taschereau #1300, Brossard, QC J4X 2S6
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro — 13057 Boul Gouin O, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, QC H8Z 1X1
- Greenfield Park — 3680-3700 Boul Taschereau, Greenfield Park, QC J4V 2H8