A new Canac store is opening near Montreal this week — and it's absolutely massive
The 450,000-square-foot site includes a 50,000-square-foot main building. 😮
For years, Montreal-area DIYers had to venture far just to shop at a Canac store, but that's about to change.
After announcing the project over a year ago, Laval's first-ever Canac is opening its doors this Friday, February 6. And as per a Narcity report, the Quebec hardware chain is calling it "the most beautiful hardware store in Quebec."
It's a bold claim, but with a $35 million price tag, they've certainly got the budget to back it up.
As previously covered by MTL Blog, this is Canac's biggest single investment ever, and it marks the company's first foray into the Greater Montreal area after decades of operating across Quebec.
What makes this store different?
The new Laval location features a completely new concept and design, although Canac is keeping the details under wraps until opening day.
What we do know is that it's huge. The 450,000-square-foot site includes a 50,000-square-foot main building with 30,000 square feet of retail space packed with everything from hardware and plumbing to electrical supplies, tools, paint, flooring, and building materials.
There's also a 12,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor garden centre, a massive 41,500-square-foot covered warehouse, an outdoor lumber yard, and 250 parking spaces (including electric vehicle charging stations).
When and where?
The new store opens at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 6, at 3400 Boulevard du Curé-Labelle, right at the corner of Boulevard Saint-Elzéar Ouest.
The location was strategically chosen for its proximity to Highways 15 and 440, making it easy to reach for shoppers from both Laval and Montreal.
What's next?
While the chain already has over 30 stores across the province, this won't be Canac's only Greater Montreal expansion. After opening locations in Laval and Magog this year, the company plans to open its 38th store in Anjou in 2027, with construction starting this spring.
This article is adapted from "Le gros Canac de 35M$ à Laval ouvre ENFIN cette semaine avec son nouveau concept," which was published on Narcity.