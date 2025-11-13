Multiple highway closures are coming to Montreal this weekend — here's what to expect
There's also a full STM shutdown. 💀
If you're planning to drive anywhere around Montreal this weekend, you may want to plan carefully.
Along with a full shutdown of STM metro and bus service, Quebec's transport ministry says several major closures are planned from November 14 to 17, and some of the work could change or get cancelled depending on the weather.
The biggest impacts will be on Autoroute 30 in Brossard and the Louis Hippolyte La Fontaine Tunnel, along with a full closure on part of Boulevard de la Gare in Vaudreuil Dorion. There are also important reminders for drivers who use the REM or cross the river toward Quebec City.
Here is what to know before hitting the road.
Autoroute 30 in Brossard
Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
Eastbound A-30 will be completely closed between Exit 67 (A-10, A-15, I-89, downtown Montreal, Sherbrooke) and both access points for A-10.
Traffic will be diverted onto the service road. Drivers should expect congestion on Saturday and Sunday during the day.
Autoroute 25 and the Louis Hippolyte La Fontaine Tunnel
The tunnel will be hit with several full closures in both directions at different times.
Southbound
Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 8 a.m.
A complete closure between Exit 5 (Rue Sherbrooke) in Montreal and Route 132 in Longueuil.
Detour: Dickson, Notre Dame and Papineau toward the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
Truck detour uses Dickson north, Hochelaga, L'Assomption, Sherbrooke and Pie IX.
Avenue Souligny eastbound will also be closed between Dickson and Honoré Beaugrand.
The ministry is reminding drivers that the tunnel's clearance is now 4.3 metres. Oversized loads should leave an extra safety margin of at least 10 centimetres.
Northbound
Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 8 a.m.
Saturday 11 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m.
Full closure between Exit 90 (R-132) on A-20 west in Longueuil and the Yves Prévost access in Montreal.
Detour: R-132 west to the Jacques Cartier Bridge, then toward De Lorimier, Notre Dame, Curatteau and De Boucherville. Trucks must use Pie IX, Sherbrooke and De Boucherville.
Several access ramps will close 30 minutes beforehand, including the Île Charron on-ramp and the entrances from Hochelaga and Sherbrooke.
Boulevard de la Gare in Vaudreuil Dorion
Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
A complete closure in both directions between Boulevard de la Cité des Jeunes (R-340) and Rue Maurice Richard.
Detour: R-340 east toward Émile Bouchard and Édouard Lalonde.
REM
The Deux Montagnes branch of the REM is holding an open house on November 15 and 16.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: free rides between Deux Montagnes and Gare Centrale
Regular service: between Gare Centrale and Brossard
CDPQ Infra is offering free access to the entire REM network during the event, but riders still need to pay for STM, RTL or Exo transit to reach a station. Bikes and animals are not permitted this weekend due to high ridership levels.
Starting Monday, November 17, the Deux Montagnes branch will fully open. Evening service will change from 9 p.m. onward between Côte de Liesse and Deux Montagnes.
Olivier Charbonneau Bridge
The bike and pedestrian path along A-25 will close for the winter from November 15 to April 15.
Ongoing work and reminders
In the Bonaventure and Victoria Bridge sector:
• One of three lanes remains closed in each direction until December
• On the Clément Bridge, traffic is in counterflow with one lane in each direction until December
• Truckers should note the narrowed lanes near Exit 58 on the Samuel De Champlain Bridge toward A-10 west and downtown
With A-30 closures, multiple tunnel shutdowns, and work on key bridges, traffic may be slower than usual across the region. Some closures may be cancelled or changed because of the weather, so it's a good idea to check Quebec511.info before you head out.