Summary

Montreal will once again have ZERO bus and metro service this weekend — here's why

Despite the STM maintenance workers' strike coming to an end...

Montmorency metro station in Laval.

There will be no bus or metro service at all on Saturday, November 15, or Sunday, November 16.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

While many are celebrating the end of the STM maintenance workers' strike, Montrealers are in for another weekend of transit chaos.

On Wednesday evening, the Administrative Labour Tribunal (TAT) officially approved a two-day strike by 4,500 Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus drivers, metro operators, and station agents.

That means that, similar to what occurred on November 1, there will be no bus or metro service at all on Saturday, November 15, or Sunday, November 16.

According to the TAT's decision, the essential services outlined in the agreement between the STM and the union are "sufficient" to protect public health and safety during the work stoppage. The walkout, organized by CUPE Local 1983, will begin early Saturday, November 15, at 4 a.m. and last until 3:59 a.m. on Monday, November 17. Paratransit service is also expected to be affected.

While the tribunal acknowledged that the strike could have serious consequences for low-income Montrealers and those experiencing food insecurity, it said the ruling was bound by the current labour code, which only allows restrictions on strike action in cases of danger to public health or safety.

The STM's maintenance workers, who had been on a separate 28-day strike since the start of the month, suspended their walkout earlier this week, restoring full bus and metro service across the network. However, this new two-day shutdown by drivers and operators will bring the entire system to a standstill once again.

The STM has yet to release additional details about alternative transport options, but it's encouraging riders to plan ahead and monitor updates on stm.info.

  Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

