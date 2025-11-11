11 crucial tips for surviving a Montreal winter, according to people who live here
It's the most wonderful time of the year. 🙃
Winter in Montreal can get rough.
Anyone who's been through Quebec's longest season and lived to tell the tale knows it's not for the weak. The cold bites, the sidewalks turn into obstacle courses, and even the most optimistic Montrealers eventually lose a glove somewhere between the metro and the dépanneur.
Still, there's something about it that feels like a rite of passage. You earn some bragging rights after surviving months of snow, frozen rain, and wet socks.
With that in mind, after a snowy past few days that dumped over 20 cm across the city, we asked MTL Blog readers on Facebook what advice they'd give to someone facing their very first Montreal winter. The responses ranged from practical, comical and painfully true.
Here's what locals had to say.
Dress for battle
Several readers stressed that surviving winter starts with how you dress. Montrealers know layering isn't a suggestion — it's a rule.
As one helpful Facebook user put it, "Extremities get colder faster, choose mittens instead of gloves, warm waterproof boots, thick socks, but never too tight or you'll freeze even faster, scarves and hats are important! Plus, layer up: the weather is changing a lot, you need to be able to shed easily if it gets too warm. It'll make it much easier."
"Always cover the head, always cover the ears. Over-the-ears headphones are miraculous in winter," another person noted.
Protect your face too
Plenty of responses stressed the importance of layers. But if your face isn't covered, you'll still be cold. One reader swears by a simple piece of gear that makes a big difference.
"Neoprene face mask is invaluable, you can have the warmest coat and gloves, but when your face, nose, and ears are cold it's over. Facemask is my most important."
Make winter your hobby
Another popular tip was to stop fighting the season and find a way to enjoy it. From skating at Parc Lafontaine to snowshoeing on Mount Royal, locals agree that embracing the cold helps you hate it less.
"Start doing one winter sport on a regular basis to enjoy it rather than undergoing it," one reader said.
"Make sure to get outside for an hour every single day," another added. "You'll acclimatize and be able to tolerate the cold much better."
Whether it's hitting the outdoor rink, skiing, or just a walk around your block, the more you get out, the easier it gets.
Get underground
Downtown dwellers have an extra trick to staying warm, thanks to Montreal's famous "underground city."
For those who don't know, Montreal's underground network stretches across malls, metro stations, and office towers. It's basically a heated maze that lets you shop and get around without facing the wind chill.
Prep your car
If you drive in Montreal, being prepared isn't optional. Beyond just switching to winter tires, one reader shared the ultimate winter car checklist that could honestly save a life.
It includes:
- Spare set of gloves, hat, scarf and preferably a thermal/wool blanket.
- A few long-burning candles and matches/lighter (if you are stuck and have to sleep in your car, a candle could make a life-or-death difference).
- A small shovel and a snow brush.
- Jumper cables.
- A couple of garbage bags to put down so you're not kneeling in snow if you need to say change a tire.
- If you're going on a long car trip, make sure your phone is charged and you have a full tank of gas.
You'll thank yourself the first time you're stuck on the Decarie at -20.
Walk like a penguin
If you've ever taken a hard fall on black ice, this one's for you. Montreal sidewalks turn into skating rinks for half the year, and there's only one way to survive them: the penguin shuffle.
As one reader put it, "Stay inside for a few days, watch the madness and the magic out the window. Finally, when you're ready for a walk, don't try to imitate someone else on the streets, you need to mosey along whilst doing the penguin shuffle!"
Another added that folks shouldn't be afraid to "walk like a penguin" when there's ice on the road.
It might look silly, but trust us... shuffling beats slipping every time.
Give your boots a little boost
Even with solid footwear, icy sidewalks can sneak up on you. Montrealers have a simple fix: crampons
"Go to the drug store, like Pharmaprix or Jean Coutu, to get crampons that you can put over your boots or shoes that will help with traction," one user suggested. "But be warned, they are hard to walk with on bare concrete."
Sure, they might look ridiculous, but they work, especially when freezing rain turns every sidewalk into a skating rink.
Don't go clubbing without a jacket
It might sound obvious, but every winter, someone learns this lesson the hard way.
"Don't go clubbing without a jacket, you might get drunk and end up in a snow bank," said one user.
While it may be tempting to skip the coat check line and hope that a couple of drinks warm you up, finding a cab or Uber with no protection from the elements is not recommended.
Lift your windshield wipers
Several readers mentioned a simple trick that can make winter mornings a little less painful: lift your wipers off the windshield before you park.
It's an easy habit that saves you from chipping them free from a block of ice the next day — unless, of course, you enjoy adding a bit of windshield excavation to your morning routine.
Beware of invisible potholes
Winter doesn't just bring snow. It also reveals Montreal's other natural wonder: potholes. Beneath the slush and ice, the city turns into a hidden minefield of cracks and craters that could seriously mess up your car.
One reader warned newcomers to be extra alert, saying, "Watch for the numerous potholes… don't rely on the orange cones as they probably have been displaced by the snow removal equipment."
Or... just avoid it altogether
Not everyone's built for Montreal winters. And some people refuse to participate.
"Stay indoors until summer is firmly established," one local suggested.
Other users recommended taking a trip down south in the middle of the season.
Meanwhile, one gentleman left us with the following one-word suggestion: "Leave."
Hard to argue with that logic.