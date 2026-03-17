Montreal's still under a severe wind warning and freezing temperatures are on the way
Over 300k Quebecers are without power.
If you woke up Tuesday to rattling windows and a flickering kitchen light, you're not alone.
Environment Canada issued a severe weather warning for Montreal Island early this morning as southwesterly wind gusts of up to 90 km/h tore through the city. The agency warns that damage to roofs, fences, branches, and soft shelters is possible, along with a risk of injury from flying or falling debris.
The damage is already showing up on the power grid. According to Hydro-Québec, 308,503 addresses across the province are currently without power (out of a total 4,493,222 on the network). Montreal is one of the hardest-hit areas in the province, as more than 28,000 people were without electricity as of 9:45 A.M.
More than 1,100 workers have been deployed across Quebec to restore service. You can track outages through the Info-Pannes tool or register your address in the app to get notifications on service status.
The worst of the wind should ease by midday, shifting west at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 this afternoon. Temperatures drop to -8°C this afternoon with a wind chill of -16°C, and tonight should bottom out at -12°C with a wind chill of -19°C.
Wednesday should bring some relief, with sunny skies and a high of -2°C, though the morning wind chill still hits -19°C. After that, though, things get unsettled again. A mix of flurries or rain showers moves in on Thursday with a high of +3°C and hangs around into the weekend. Friday reaches +7°C under cloudy skies, before temperatures ease back to around +2°C to +4°C Saturday and Sunday, both days carrying a chance of flurries. Monday looks similar, with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of +2°C.
To report severe weather to Environment Canada, you can send an email to QCstorm@ec.gc.ca.