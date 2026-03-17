Montreal's still under a severe wind warning and freezing temperatures are on the way

Over 300k Quebecers are without power.

Hydro-Québec Power Outages Affect Thousands Of People In Montreal

Over 300,000 Quebecers are without power.

Hydro-Québec | Facebook
Senior Writer

If you woke up Tuesday to rattling windows and a flickering kitchen light, you're not alone.

Environment Canada issued a severe weather warning for Montreal Island early this morning as southwesterly wind gusts of up to 90 km/h tore through the city. The agency warns that damage to roofs, fences, branches, and soft shelters is possible, along with a risk of injury from flying or falling debris.

The damage is already showing up on the power grid. According to Hydro-Québec, 308,503 addresses across the province are currently without power (out of a total 4,493,222 on the network). Montreal is one of the hardest-hit areas in the province, as more than 28,000 people were without electricity as of 9:45 A.M.

More than 1,100 workers have been deployed across Quebec to restore service. You can track outages through the Info-Pannes tool or register your address in the app to get notifications on service status.

The worst of the wind should ease by midday, shifting west at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 this afternoon. Temperatures drop to -8°C this afternoon with a wind chill of -16°C, and tonight should bottom out at -12°C with a wind chill of -19°C.

Wednesday should bring some relief, with sunny skies and a high of -2°C, though the morning wind chill still hits -19°C. After that, though, things get unsettled again. A mix of flurries or rain showers moves in on Thursday with a high of +3°C and hangs around into the weekend. Friday reaches +7°C under cloudy skies, before temperatures ease back to around +2°C to +4°C Saturday and Sunday, both days carrying a chance of flurries. Monday looks similar, with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of +2°C.

To report severe weather to Environment Canada, you can send an email to QCstorm@ec.gc.ca.

From Your Site Articles
montreal newsmontreal weatherhydro-québecquebec weather
MontrealNewsNews
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Wild weather: Montreal's getting rain, wind, snow & a 26-degree temperature swing this week

Good luck deciding which jacket to wear.

A popular restaurant in Montreal's Chinatown got over $11K in MAPAQ fines in the past year

Both fines stem from the same type of infraction.

5 remote and hybrid jobs in Quebec right now that pay between $75K and $145K a year

No office, no problem!

Over 25,000 Tim Hortons cups were just recalled in Canada and you could be owed money

Tim's already received 28 reports of incidents in Canada, including one confirmed burn injury.