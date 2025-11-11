Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

3 Second Cup locations in Montreal were fined over $10K for food safety violations by MAPAQ

The Sainte-Catherine location was hit with a $4.5k fine.

A Second Cup location in Montreal.

The fines stem from inspections carried out between February and October 2024,

Google Maps
Contributor

Three Second Cup cafés across Montreal have been fined a combined $10,800 for a range of food safety violations, according to recent court records published by Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

The fines stem from inspections carried out between February and October 2024, with judgments issued by the Montreal municipal court throughout 2025.

Second Cup – Galerie d'Anjou

Second Cup Caf\u00e9 \u00b7 7999 Bd des Galeries d'Anjou, Anjou, QC H1M 1W6, Canada Second Cup Café · 7999 Bd des Galeries d'Anjou maps.app.goo.gl

Fine: $5,000
Infraction date: April 18, 2024 (judgment November 5, 2025)

Inspectors found that the café was operating without a valid restaurant permit, a serious administrative violation under Quebec's food safety laws.

Second Cup – 1555 Boulevard Marcel-Laurin


Total fines: $2,300 across two cases
Infraction dates: June 25, 2025 and October 11, 2024 (judgments July 16, 2025 and November 5, 2025)

This Second Cup, operated by Foodtastic Stores Canada Inc., was fined in two separate cases. One violation cited unsanitary conditions after inspectors found evidence of possible contaminants such as insects or rodents. The other involved improper cold storage, where perishable products were not maintained below 4°C as required by law.

Second Cup / Quesada – 1166 Sainte-Catherine Street West


Fine: $4,500
Infraction date: February 13, 2024 (judgment January 31, 2025)

This downtown location, which operates as a shared Second Cup and Quesada space, was fined for failing to keep the premises free of contaminants and animal traces, including insects or rodents.

Are these locations still open?

MAPAQ notes that when a restaurant remains open, it means corrective actions have been taken and that follow-up inspections are performed to ensure compliance. Closures are reserved for cases that pose an immediate health risk to the public.

The recent fines come as part of MAPAQ's ongoing publication of court judgments against Quebec food establishments. While the infractions vary from administrative oversights to hygiene issues, all three Second Cup locations were fined within the past year under provincial food safety regulations.

Second Cup is not the only café chain to be penalized. Nearly a half dozen Tim Hortons locations in Montreal racked up fines totalling more than $15,000 in 2025 alone.

For more information on recent fines and inspection data, you can consult the official MAPAQ database at mapaq.gouv.qc.ca/condamnations.

    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

