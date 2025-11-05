Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

5 Montreal Tim Hortons locations got hit with thousands in health inspection fines in 2025

Always fresh?

A Tim Hortons In Quebec.

Five different Tim Hortons locations on the island were found guilty of food safety violations.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you grab your morning coffee at Tim Hortons, you might want to know that several Montreal branches were fined for hygiene issues this past year.

Public records released by the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) show that five different Tim Hortons locations on the island were found guilty of food safety violations linked to inspections carried out in 2023 and 2024, with court judgments issued in 2024 and 2025. Two of the restaurants were fined twice in 2025 for repeated issues, and a few have since ceased operations under the operator responsible at the time.

Here's how the fines break down:

6125 Monk Boulevard

Fine: $4,200

Infraction date: September 6, 2024 (judgment October 17, 2025)

Inspectors reported that the premises were not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents. MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations at this address.

7950 Henri Bourassa Boulevard East 

Total fines in 2025: $6,000 across two cases
Infraction dates: January 12, 2024 and February 13, 2024
Judgments: March 24, 2025 and October 10, 2025

This Tim Hortons was fined twice for the same issue: failing to keep the restaurant free of contaminants such as insects or rodents. Both cases were heard in municipal court, with judgments issued months apart.

10725 Henri Bourassa Boulevard East

Total fines in 2025: $1,500 across two cases

Infraction date for both: June 4, 2024
Judgments: March 24, 2025 and September 25, 2025

Two separate fines came out of a single inspection. One was issued for unclean premises and equipment. The second was for incorrect food storage temperatures, noting that perishable products must be cooled without delay and kept at 4C or lower.

2155 Maisonneuve Boulevard East 

Fine: $3,000

Infraction date: February 29, 2024 (judgment February 26, 2025)

This location was fined for unclean premises, equipment, and sanitary facilities. The operator responsible at the time of the infraction has since ceased operations at this branch.

5900 Sherbrooke Street East

Fine: $1,900

Infraction date: October 23, 2023 (judgment November 25, 2024)

This franchise also received a fine for unclean premises and equipment. According to MAPAQ, the operator at the time has since ceased operations.

Are these locations still safe to eat at?

MAPAQ states that when a food business remains open, it means issues have been corrected and follow-up inspections take place to ensure compliance. Restaurants are only temporarily closed when there is an immediate risk to public health.

These fines reflect violations at the time of the inspections, and not necessarily the current state of each location.

tim hortonsmapaq finesmontreal restaurantsmontreal news
Eat and DrinkMontreal
  Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

