Quebec's April weather forecast is out and spring has some explaining to do
Don't store those boots away just yet.
After a winter that refused to quit, Quebecers could be forgiven for expecting April to finally deliver some relief on the weather front.
I mean, the spring equinox was March 20, so technically, we're a week into the season. But it really doesn't feel like it.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its long-range weather forecast for southern Quebec, and while there are a few bright spots scattered through the month, the overall picture is more "lingering winter" than "welcome spring."
As always, the Almanac builds its outlooks using historical weather patterns, solar activity, and atmospheric trends. It's a long-range read on the season rather than a precise day-by-day forecast, but it gives a solid sense of what's coming.
Here's how April is shaping up for southern Quebec:
- April 1 to 3: Cool and breezy to start, with dry skies in the south and flurries still possible in northern Quebec.
- April 4 to 7: Things turn stormy and wet, with heavy precipitation moving through the region.
- April 8 to 11: Cold and windy with snow squalls possible, particularly further north.
- April 12 to 15: A chilly but fair stretch, with dry skies in southern Quebec and a frost risk to watch for overnight.
- April 16 to 19: Mild and rainy — the closest thing to classic spring weather in the forecast.
- April 20 to 23: Cool and unsettled again, with a rain and snow mix returning to Quebec.
- April 24 to 27: Dry and brisk, with fair skies and gusty winds moving through eastern parts of the province.
- April 28 to 30: The month goes out with a stormy finish, with strong winds and rain expected to close things out.
The mild window around April 16 to 19 is probably the most encouraging stretch in the whole forecast, but the rain and snow mix showing up again the following week is a reminder that real spring in Quebec tends to arrive on its own schedule.
Meanwhile, MétéoMédia's latest spring forecast is calling for a cold, wet, and drawn-out season across much of the province. Southern Quebec typically sees another 50 cm of snow after winter officially ends, and MétéoMédia is forecasting that the province will match or exceed that this year.
With that said, you may want to keep those winter boots around for longer than you hoped. The ice scraper can probably move to the trunk by now. But maybe don't pack it away just yet.