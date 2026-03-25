Montreal is under a freezing rain warning and things could get slippery

So, is spring on its way or....

Montreal car covered in freezing rain.

Environment Canada issued a special statement for the Greater Montreal Area early Wednesday morning.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Spring is technically here, but Montreal's weather has some catching up to do.

Environment Canada issued a special statement for the Greater Montreal Area early Wednesday morning, flagging an overnight stretch of wintry mix that could make for a rough commute tomorrow. Snow is expected to move in on Wednesday evening before flipping to freezing rain ahead of the morning. Up to 2 millimetres of accumulation is possible, which doesn't sound like much until you're standing on a sheet of ice at 7 a.m.

Icy and slippery roads are the main concern, with commuting delays likely during Thursday morning rush hour. The window is relatively short, though. Temperatures climb above freezing through the day Thursday, so conditions should improve as the morning goes on. If you can push your commute back even half an hour, it's probably worth it.

None of this is exactly surprising. Back in February, MétéoMédia's spring forecast called for a cold, wet, drawn-out season across southern Quebec, with temperatures expected to remain below seasonal normals and precipitation running above average. Meteorologist Patrick Duplessis warned at the time that any warm spells would be brief and not to read too much into them. So far, that's playing out pretty much as advertised.

The rest of the week does little to argue otherwise. Thursday afternoon is expected to hit a high of 9°C with periods of rain before Friday snaps back to 0°C and sunny. Saturday sits at -3°C, Sunday rebounds to 6°C, and rain showers creep back in overnight ahead of a mixed Monday.

Hang in there, Montreal. It's almost April, which means the worst is certainly behind us.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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