Montreal's gorgeous weather this week has an expiry date and it's way sooner than you'd like
More rain and cold temps are on the way! 🙃
If Monday's sunshine has you feeling like patio season is finally here, enjoy it while it lasts — because Montreal's weekly forecast is basically a tale of two completely different seasons.
According to MétéoMédia, Montreal is kicking off the week with temperatures climbing to 21°C this afternoon under sunny skies. Tuesday looks even better, with a high of 22°C and a mix of sun and clouds. For context, the normal high for late April in southern Quebec is around 15°C, so we're running well above seasonal for these first two days.
But here's where things take a turn.
Starting Wednesday, a low-pressure system will stall over the region and drag Montreal into a significantly colder air mass. MétéoMédia describes the setup as a blocked atmospheric trough, and the temperature drop is going to be fast and sharp. By Thursday, highs are only reaching 10°C, and Friday could see maximums hover around the same range, with heavy rain in the mix both days. That's roughly a 12-degree swing from Tuesday to Thursday.
Rain is expected to move in as early as Wednesday evening, with the heaviest precipitation arriving Thursday. MétéoMédia is forecasting around 5mm of rain for both Thursday morning and afternoon, with a 90% probability of precipitation both periods.
And believe it or not, some parts of the province are expected to get snow. While Montreal proper is unlikely to see accumulation, MétéoMédia notes that the cold air arriving with this system could bring snow to parts of northern and western Quebec between Wednesday and Friday, with the possibility of mixed precipitation even further south at times.
The weekend offers Montrealers another break, but only partial. Saturday tops out at 9°C under mainly cloudy skies, and Sunday sits around the same range with more showers possible.
So if you were planning to fire up the BBQ and dust off the outdoor furniture this week, Monday and Tuesday are probably your best bet. The rest of the week should serve as a reminder that "spring" is a loose term here in Quebec.