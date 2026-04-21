A Montreal market just ranked in the world's top 20 and it beat some iconic European spots
It beat Amsterdam, Munich, and Toronto.
There's something magical about European food markets. From their centuries-old halls to hanging cured meats and cheese wheels stacked to the ceiling, it's the kind of thing that makes you want to book a flight on the spot.
But Montreal has its own market culture that holds up pretty well by comparison, and apparently, the rest of the world is starting to notice.
New research from travel insurance company AllClear analyzed online review data from food markets around the globe to find out which ones travellers love most. The ranking is based on the percentage of four- and five-star reviews each market has accumulated.
Montreal's own Marché Atwater came in at number 13 out of 20, with 89.3% of its reviews hitting four or five stars. That puts it ahead of Munich's Viktualienmarkt, Toronto's St. Lawrence Market, and Amsterdam's Foodhallen.
How the ranking works
AllClear looked at iconic food markets worldwide and calculated what percentage of their online reviews were rated four or five stars. The higher the percentage, the more consistently loved the market is by the people who visit.
Marché Atwater's 89.3% puts it comfortably in the top half of the global list.
For context, the top spot went to Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia at 94.5%, followed by London's Borough Market at 94.3% and Adelaide Central Market in Australia at 94.2%.
Other Canadian markets
Atwater wasn't the only Canadian market to make the cut.
Granville Island Public Market in Vancouver came in at number 8 with 92.0%, and Toronto's St. Lawrence Market landed at number 19 with 87.8%.
That puts Montreal sandwiched between two other Canadian heavyweights, and ahead of some well-known European names.
And while Atwater features beautiful architecture and an insane array of dishes and ingredients, the research specifically calls out the market's local Quebec cheese selection as a highlight that keeps visitors coming back.
The full top 20
For reference, here's how the complete ranking shakes out:
- Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia (94.5%)
- Borough Market, London (94.3%)
- Adelaide Central Market, Adelaide (94.2%)
- Mercado Central, Valencia (93.4%)
- South Melbourne Market, Melbourne (93.4%)
- Torvehallerne, Copenhagen (93.2%)
- Marché Bastille, Paris (92.7%)
- Granville Island Public Market, Vancouver (92.0%)
- Chelsea Market, New York City (90.5%)
- Ferry Building Marketplace, San Francisco (90.3%)
- Milwaukee Public Market, Milwaukee (90.1%)
- La Boqueria, Barcelona (89.5%)
- Marché Atwater, Montreal (89.3%)
- Pike Place Market, Seattle (88.8%)
- Viktualienmarkt, Munich (88.7%)
- Or Tor Kor Market, Bangkok (88.3%)
- Mathallen Oslo, Oslo (88.3%)
- Municipal Market of São Paulo, São Paulo (88.1%)
- St. Lawrence Market, Toronto (87.8%)
- Foodhallen, Amsterdam (87.5%)