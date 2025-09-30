Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Montreal's weather is about to feel like August again with an abnormal October heatwave

Will fall ever arrive?

A sunny day in Montreal.

According to a new report from MétéoMédia, the city is about to swing from a short taste of seasonal chill right back into a streak of abnormal October heat.

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Fall might technically be here, but Montreal's weather forecast looks more like midsummer.

According to a new report from MétéoMédia, the city is about to swing from a short taste of seasonal chill right back into a streak of abnormal October heat — with highs pushing the mid-20s and beyond.

This past September already felt like an extension of summer. Meteorologists note Montreal saw 22 days at or above 20 °C out of 28, which is more than the average for the entire fall season. Quebec City and Gaspé each logged 16 such days, and Val-d’Or had 12. MétéoMédia says it means September will go down as "particularly mild" across the province.

The outlet points out that Montreal hasn't seen a day below 16 °C since June 1, meaning the city is about to cross four straight months with summer-like highs. However, that streak may (briefly) end by midweek.

Environment Canada is calling for 17 °C on Wednesday and 18 °C on Thursday, both close to seasonal norms. MétéoMédia adds that parts of the Gaspé could dip as low as 13 °C, several degrees below average.

But the cooldown won't last. In fact, the thermometer could hit 27 °C just one week before Thanksgiving.

Here's how Environment Canada forecasts the first few days of October looking:

  • Friday, Oct 3: Sunny, high 23 °C
  • Saturday, Oct 4: Sunny, high 26 °C
  • Sunday, Oct 5: Mix of sun and cloud, high 27 °C
  • Monday, Oct 6: Mix of sun and cloud, high 25 °C

That puts Montreal 7–10 degrees above seasonal norms, which usually sit around 16–17 °C. MétéoMédia says a "true" return to normal isn't on the radar until October 9 or 10, meaning the first full week of October is shaping up to follow September's abnormal warmth.

So if you thought you'd already packed away your summer wardrobe, you may want to dig it back out.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team.

montreal weatherenvironment canadameteo mediamontreal news
      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

