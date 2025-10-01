Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Quebec parents can pocket up to $1,400 in October through these 2 benefit payments

Check your bank accounts.

A hand holding Canadian money.

Between the federal Canada Child Benefit (CCB) and the provincial Allocation Famille, parents could see a serious boost in their bank accounts this month.

Project007| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

For Quebec families, October is bringing more than just cooler weather and falling leaves.

Between the federal Canada Child Benefit (CCB) and the provincial Allocation Famille, parents could see a serious boost in their bank accounts this month, adding up to over $1,400 in some cases.

If you're wondering how much you might receive, when payments will land, or what you need to qualify, here's a breakdown of what's coming in October.

What is the Canada Child Benefit?

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly, tax-free payment from the federal government designed to help with the costs of raising kids under 18. It can cover anything from groceries and clothes to daycare or after-school activities.

To qualify, you must:

  • Live in Canada and be a tax resident
  • Live with and primarily care for a child under 18
  • Have filed your 2024 taxes (and your partner's, if applicable)

Shared custody? Payments are usually split evenly between both parents.

More about CCB eligibility

How much can parents get from CCB in October?

The indexed rates that took effect in July are still in place this month:

  • $666.41 per child under 6
  • $562.33 per child aged 6 to 17

These amounts are maximums, which apply if your adjusted family net income is below $37,487. Higher-earning households may still get partial payments.

The October 2025 CCB payment date is Monday, October 20. If you're signed up for direct deposit, it should show up that day. Paper cheques may take a few extra days.

More about CCB payment amounts

What is Quebec's Allocation Famille?

In addition to the CCB, Quebec families also benefit from Allocation Famille, a program run by Retraite Québec. Unlike the CCB, which is monthly, Allocation Famille payments can be received either quarterly or monthly, depending on what you choose.

For two-parent families, the basic amount ranges between $1,196 and $3,006 per child per year, depending on household income. Single-parent families may also receive an additional $422 to $1,055 per child.

The next quarterly payment, covering October through December, was deposited on October 1, 2025.

More about the Allocation Famille

How much could Quebec parents get in total?

With both benefits combined, some Quebec households could receive up to around $1,400 in October, depending on their income, number of children, and custody situation.

That's on top of provincial and federal top-ups, like July's Supplément pour l'achat de fournitures scolaires (School Supplies Supplement) and the Child Disability Benefit, which can increase the amount further for eligible families.

How to apply

  • CCB: You can apply through your CRA My Account, at birth registration, or by mailing in Form RC66. Once you're approved, you don't need to reapply each year, but you and your partner must keep filing taxes to stay eligible.
  • Allocation Famille: Most families are automatically enrolled when a child is born and declared to the Directeur de l'état civil. If you adopt, immigrate, or recently became a citizen, you may need to submit a separate application to Retraite Québec.

Love this? Check out our MTL Blog noticeboard for details on jobs, benefits, travel info and more!

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
canada child benefitallocation famillegovernment paymentsquebec news
NoticesNoticesMontreal

Explore this list   👀

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    A shooting at a Montreal-area Starbucks has left multiple people injured

    It happened around 10:30 this morning.

    Montreal's weather is about to feel like August again with an abnormal October heatwave

    Will fall ever arrive?

    A bunch of grocery items were just recalled in Quebec, including ice cream, chips & nuts

    You better check your pantry.

    Quebec is home to Canada's 'best preserved' ghost town and it's a road trip from Montreal

    History, heritage and haunting charm await. 🍂

    Minimum wage just went up in 5 provinces — Here's how Quebec compares

    Quebec workers saw an increase earlier in the year.

    8 'haunted' places in Montreal to visit this October, including a 270-year-old restaurant

    Unless you're too scared...

    You're not a true Quebecker unless you've done 5 of these 10 fall activities

    How many have you done?

    Canada is the #1 country to move to worldwide & the reasons why might surprise you

    Meanwhile, Canadians are moving abroad in record numbers.

    12 of the strangest items for sale on Facebook Marketplace around Montreal right now

    Are you in the market for a handmade Harry Styles doll???

    Montreal's Botanical Garden is all lit up at night & it'll transport you straight to Tokyo

    Get tickets while you still can!