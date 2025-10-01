Quebec parents can pocket up to $1,400 in October through these 2 benefit payments
Check your bank accounts.
For Quebec families, October is bringing more than just cooler weather and falling leaves.
Between the federal Canada Child Benefit (CCB) and the provincial Allocation Famille, parents could see a serious boost in their bank accounts this month, adding up to over $1,400 in some cases.
If you're wondering how much you might receive, when payments will land, or what you need to qualify, here's a breakdown of what's coming in October.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly, tax-free payment from the federal government designed to help with the costs of raising kids under 18. It can cover anything from groceries and clothes to daycare or after-school activities.
To qualify, you must:
- Live in Canada and be a tax resident
- Live with and primarily care for a child under 18
- Have filed your 2024 taxes (and your partner's, if applicable)
Shared custody? Payments are usually split evenly between both parents.
How much can parents get from CCB in October?
The indexed rates that took effect in July are still in place this month:
- $666.41 per child under 6
- $562.33 per child aged 6 to 17
These amounts are maximums, which apply if your adjusted family net income is below $37,487. Higher-earning households may still get partial payments.
The October 2025 CCB payment date is Monday, October 20. If you're signed up for direct deposit, it should show up that day. Paper cheques may take a few extra days.
More about CCB payment amounts
What is Quebec's Allocation Famille?
In addition to the CCB, Quebec families also benefit from Allocation Famille, a program run by Retraite Québec. Unlike the CCB, which is monthly, Allocation Famille payments can be received either quarterly or monthly, depending on what you choose.
For two-parent families, the basic amount ranges between $1,196 and $3,006 per child per year, depending on household income. Single-parent families may also receive an additional $422 to $1,055 per child.
The next quarterly payment, covering October through December, was deposited on October 1, 2025.
More about the Allocation Famille
How much could Quebec parents get in total?
With both benefits combined, some Quebec households could receive up to around $1,400 in October, depending on their income, number of children, and custody situation.
That's on top of provincial and federal top-ups, like July's Supplément pour l'achat de fournitures scolaires (School Supplies Supplement) and the Child Disability Benefit, which can increase the amount further for eligible families.
How to apply
- CCB: You can apply through your CRA My Account, at birth registration, or by mailing in Form RC66. Once you're approved, you don't need to reapply each year, but you and your partner must keep filing taxes to stay eligible.
- Allocation Famille: Most families are automatically enrolled when a child is born and declared to the Directeur de l'état civil. If you adopt, immigrate, or recently became a citizen, you may need to submit a separate application to Retraite Québec.
