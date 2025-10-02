Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Quebec could see its first snowfall sooner than we think, according to a new forecast

We might go from shorts to shovels in a few weeks.

Snow-covered stairs leading on typical Montreal apartment buildings.

According to the forecast, the province could see a stretch of rain, sleet and wet snow in early November.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

It may feel like fall weather is just getting started, but winter is already lurking around the corner. The Farmers' Almanac has released its latest long-range outlook for Quebec, and it's hinting that snow could arrive sooner than many people expect.

According to the forecast, the province could see a stretch of rain, sleet and wet snow in early November, particularly in the Laurentides. A few days later, areas farther north may be dealing with more traditional snowfall between November 8 and 11.

As if that wasn't enough, the Almanac says a second winter spell could hit later in the month. Between November 20 and 27, the outlook calls for a more classic snowstorm with a sharper drop in temperatures. In other words, goodbye fall and hello to the kind of Quebec winter we all know too well.

Of course, these are not daily forecasts. The Almanac relies on a mix of historical climate data, astronomy and long-term patterns, and says its predictions are about 80% accurate when it comes to broader seasonal trends. Still, it serves as a reminder that autumn never seems to last very long here.

The timing might feel especially abrupt this year. Montreal just wrapped up one of its warmest Septembers on record, with 22 days at or above 20 °C and no daytime highs under 16 °C since June 1. And the heat is still hanging on: Environment Canada is calling for highs in the mid-20s this weekend, which is a full 7 to 10 degrees above normal for early October.

And according to data from weatherstats.ca, Montreal's first snowfall of the 2024-25 season only occurred in December.

So while you may be soaking up the last patio days or even pulling shorts back out for Thanksgiving, the Almanac is already warning that snow could be on deck just a few weeks later. Whether it sticks that early is another story, but it might be smart to book that winter tire appointment soon.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

This story was inspired by the article "On sait quand tombera la première neige au Québec et ça arrive vite" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec

montreal weatherquebec weathermontreal newsfarmers almanac
    Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

