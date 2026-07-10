Quebec's August forecast is out and it's a rollercoaster of heat waves and thunderstorms
So far, it's been a season of extremes.
Summer is well underway in Quebec, and so far it's been a season of extremes, with stretches of beautiful weather trading off against some seriously hot and stormy days.
If you're curious how August is shaping up, the Old Farmer's Almanac has released its long-range outlook for Quebec and the Maritimes, and it's calling for more of the same back-and-forth: hot, dry spells broken up by rounds of rain and thunderstorms.
For context, the Almanac builds these forecasts from historical patterns, solar activity and long-term climate trends. It won't tell you whether to pack an umbrella for a specific afternoon, but it gives a rough sense of how the month might feel.
Here's what it's calling for across the region this August:
- August 1 to 3: Warm and humid, with thunderstorms likely in central Quebec.
- August 4 to 7: Dry and breezy, as cooler air dips into northern Quebec.
- August 8 to 11: A stormy spell, with lightning and heavy rain across most areas.
- August 12 to 15: Clearing skies, turning mild and sunny.
- August 16 to 19: Hot and dry, with heat building in southern Quebec and a risk of fire weather.
- August 20 to 23: Scattered storms, with cooler and drier conditions elsewhere.
- August 24 to 27: Fair and warm.
- August 28 to 31: Humidity climbs again, bringing an increased risk of thunderstorms.
The stretches worth circling are August 12 to 15 and August 24 to 27, which look like the most reliably pleasant windows of the month. The hot spell around August 16 to 19 could bring the strongest heat, though the fire-weather risk is worth watching.
Back in the spring, the Almanac had been hyping July and August as the payoff months for the region, calling for record heat and long stretches of intense warmth. Some of that has shown up, but it's come packaged with plenty of clouds and storms, and August looks like it'll follow the same pattern.