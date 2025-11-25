Quebec's December weather forecast is out & it's looking cold, wet and downright chaotic
At least we're (probably) getting a white Christmas! ❄️
If you thought November felt like a preview of winter weather, December is about to deliver the full version.
The Farmer's Almanac has released its December 2025 outlook for Quebec, and the month is shaping up to be a mix of slush, snow and sudden cold snaps. After a (mostly) pleasant and mild fall, winter is about to arrive in full force.
Like all of the Almanac's long-range predictions, this forecast is based on historical patterns, solar activity and atmospheric trends. And it lines up with what the publication already predicted for Christmas week this year, when most of Quebec is expected to see snow and colder temperatures.
Here is what December looks like across the province.
December 1 to 3: Rain and wet snow to start the month.
December 4 to 7: A stronger system brings steadier, heavier snowfall.
December 8 to 11: More rain and wet snow across southern Quebec.
December 12 to 15: A short break with some sunshine.
December 16 to 19: Sleet and snow for Quebec while the Maritimes see showers.
December 20 to 23: Ice and snow return, with heavy rain near coastal areas.
December 24 to 27: A fair but very cold Christmas period (snowy conditions across northern and southern Quebec).
December 28 to 31: Sleet and snow close out the year.
Meanwhile, here's how the last few days of the holiday season should round out.
January 1 to 3: Snowstorms and blustery winds across eastern Quebec.
The Almanac's separate Christmas outlook also notes that both southern and northern Quebec can expect cold temperatures and snowfall during the holiday week. While the likelihood of a white Christmas is high, it could also bring slippery roads and travel delays for anyone driving between regions.
If you have been avoiding winter prep, this is your reminder to dig out your boots, check your windshield washer fluid and make sure your winter tires are on. December is about to be wet, icy and unpredictable, and the first real burst of winter is only days away.
