Quebec's spring forecast just dropped & you're not going to like what it says about snow
Quebecers hoping for an early thaw shouldn't hold their breath.
As Montreal heads into a polar vortex that will make it feel like we're living in a freezer for the better part of the next week, it's hard to imagine milder weather. But, just like every year, spring will eventually come. The question is: what will it look like?
The 2026 Old Farmer's Almanac Canadian Edition just released its spring forecast, and unfortunately for Quebecers hoping for an early thaw, the news isn't great.
For context, the Almanac's predictions are based on a proprietary formula that takes into account solar activity, planetary positions, and historical weather patterns. While meteorologists often debate its accuracy, the publication has been making long-range forecasts since 1792 and has built a loyal following over its 200+ year history.
Cooler and wetter than normal
According to the forecast, which covers April and May, Quebec will experience cooler-than-normal temperatures for this time of year.
Most of the province will also be wetter than usual. Southeastern Quebec and areas further north are expected to see above-normal precipitation, though some southern regions may stay closer to seasonal norms.
What to expect in Southern Quebec
The Almanac breaks down the forecast for Southern Quebec specifically, and here's what's in store:
April will bring a mix of snow and rain.
May will be slightly better, but don't put away the umbrella just yet. The forecast calls for periods of scattered thunderstorms throughout the month.
A pattern for most of Canada
Quebec isn't alone in the cool, wet forecast. Most of the country — including British Columbia, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, and Ontario — will see cooler-than-normal spring temperatures.
Precipitation will also be above normal for much of western and central Canada, though some areas in southern Ontario and parts of Atlantic Canada are expected to stay drier than usual.
When does spring actually start?
Even with the polar vortex gripping Montreal this week, spring is still technically just a couple of months away.
The spring equinox falls on March 20, 2026, which marks the official start of the season. But based on this forecast, it might not feel like spring until well into May.