Montreal Winter May Make An Early Entrance Next Week & Bring The First Snowfall
We might be trading fall colours for winter whites.
It might be time to ditch the pumpkin spice — hot cocoa season could get here sooner than you think. Environment Canada's recent forecasts suggest the possibility of the city's first snow as early as next week.
The west of the country has seen winter establish its grip early. Areas in the Canadian Prairies were recently treated to about twenty centimetres of snow. Southern Manitoba is currently under a snow warning, suggesting heavy snowfall.
According to Météomédia, that same low-pressure system, responsible for dragging the snowflakes westward, is steadily moving east. Northern Ontario could see its first significant snowfall by the end of this week, specifically by Friday.
The weather report in Montreal through the next few days shows fluctuating temperatures with intermittent chances of showers. On Friday, there's a 60% likelihood of showers with temperatures expected to hover around 18° C. Night temperatures are predicted to be slightly cooler at 17° C with a 40% chance of rain.
Saturday will see a daytime temperature of 20° C with a 40% probability of showers. The night, however, will bring a noticeable dip as temperatures plummet to a brisk 2° C under clear skies.
Cloud coverage will increase on Sunday, capping the temperature at 7° C. Night forecasts predict rain with the mercury dropping to 1° C.
A significant shift is anticipated on Monday. Weather predictions for the day show a mix of rain and potential snow, even though daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 7° C. Nighttime temperatures are forecasted to dip just below freezing at -1° C with cloudy conditions.
Rounding out the month, Tuesday is forecasted to have a mix of sun and cloud with a steady temperature of 7° C.