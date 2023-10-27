The Montreal Weather Forecast Could Mess With Your Halloween Plans This Weekend
Frightfully frosty temps ahead. 🥶
Halloween party-goers in Montreal, your costume choice this weekend might need some last-minute layering. Montreal weather could see temperatures take a dramatic dive that will have you shivering more than any haunted house.
According to Météomédia, a system moving from east to west is expected to influence Quebec's weather from Friday to Sunday. While most of the province will experience rainfall overnight between Friday and Saturday, southern Quebec, including Montreal, will largely be spared from heavy precipitation. However, that doesn't mean clear skies are on the horizon.
Saturday might tease with morning temperatures soaring to a comfortable 20° C, but partiers shouldn't be fooled. As afternoon approaches, temperatures are expected to plummet, with a sharp drop of over 15 degrees within 24 hours. If your Halloween outfit doesn't include a warm jacket or a cozy scarf, now is the time to rethink.
A cold front carrying Arctic air is on its way, which means that by the time evening parties are in full swing, the chill will arrive. Halloween revellers planning to hop between bars, house parties, or any outdoor festivities, should be prepared to brave the cold.
While rain will mostly be absent, don't expect much sunshine. In fact, the overcast skies might just enhance the eerie Halloween atmosphere.
According to Environment Canada, Friday is expected to be mainly cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers and wind gusts reaching up to 40 km/h. The temperature is likely to hit a high of 19° C.
On Saturday, the city can expect a few showers in the morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Wind speeds are predicted to vary, gusting up to 50 km/h in the morning and slowing down by noon. The real shock comes at night when the mercury is set to plummet to a chilly 2° C. Sunday is forecasted to remain cloudy with a high of 7° C, but nightfall might bring a mix of rain and snow, with temperatures barely above freezing at 1° C.
This Halloween, Montreal's real fright might just be the freezing forecast. Happy Haunting!