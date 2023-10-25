Montreal's Weather Forecast For Halloween Weekend Looks Like Trick, Treat & Torrential Rain
Better find an umbrella to match your costume. ☂️
Montrealers might need to incorporate umbrellas into their Halloween costumes this year. A jet stream has plotted a course that will save the southern parts of Quebec, including Montreal, from the icy grips of an early snowfall. But, while snow might not be on the horizon, rain certainly is.
The jet stream is an air current high in the atmosphere that acts as a boundary between different air masses. According to MétéoMédia, it's positioned in such a way that while the cold and snow will be confined to the northern parts of the province, the southern region will experience a different kind of atmospheric drama.
Rain over snow
By the end of the weekend, there will be a switch in the weather pattern. Although the impending cold weather is slated to be harsh, a mass of warmer air due to the jet stream's path will be felt in the southern areas of Quebec — making it feel like summer. But, meteorologists warn, the warm intrusion won't stop the weather from delivering a healthy dose of rain to the region.
Environment Canada's detailed forecast backs up the rainy prediction. The weekend is set to kick off with sunny skies on Saturday, with a high of 20° C, but clouds will begin to gather on Sunday, setting the stage for the rain that will continue through Halloween. The temperature will see a considerable drop, with highs of 7° C and 8° C on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
Warm days, rainy nights
On the much-anticipated night of Halloween, while kids and some adults don spooky attire, they might need to think creatively about staying dry. The forecast for the night of October 31st hints at cloudy periods with temperatures dipping to -1° C, while during the day, Montrealers can expect a mix of sun and cloud with highs of 6° C.
Montreal, Montérégie, and Estrie shouldn't expect the first snowfall of the season anytime soon. The forecast suggests snow will more likely be delayed until sometime in November. While Montreal can sometimes see its first snow around late October, it's not uncommon for the city to finish the month without a snowflake in sight.
While the absence of snow might be a relief for some, the chilly rain could pose its own challenge. Montrealers are advised to prepare for the rainy conditions and to stay safe and warm, ensuring that the only chills they feel this Halloween come from the spooky festivities and not the weather.
- The Montreal Weather Forecast For November Is Out & Here's When We're Getting The First Snow ›
- Montreal's Weather Forecast Says It'll Feel Like Summer Again Later This Week ›
- The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Gloomy & Wet This Week ›
- Montreal Winter May Make An Early Entrance Next Week & Bring The First Snowfall - MTL Blog ›