12 Magical Shots Of Montreal's First Snowfall Of The Season (PHOTOS)
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
Montreal…winter is here.
Montreal welcomed its inaugural snowfall of the winter season this morning after nearly five centimetres of snow covered the streets and buildings of Montreal. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement earlier this week warning Montrealers of a possible snowfall and the federal weather agency was spot on.
An estimated five centimetres of snow hit Montreal Thursday early morning well into the afternoon, making it clear that winter in Quebec is not waiting for December 21 to make its appearance.
Now, while snowfall can make navigating Montreal sidewalks and roads more difficult, the aftermath is nothing short of magical. Montreal's familiar landscapes take on a new look, with buildings, trees, and streets cloaked in a layer of snow, creating what can only be described as a (temporary) winter wonderland. While today's snowfall is nothing compared to what's to come this winter, it's a reminder of just how beautiful winter can be. At least for those of us who actually enjoy the winter months.
Nevertheless, the dropping temps and precipitation aren't over just yet. Environment Canada issued another special weather statement for the Greater Montreal Area, stating that today's snowfall will "change into freezing drizzle or become mixed with freezing drizzle during the afternoon and evening."
So, whether you were able to catch the snowfall at its peak or refused to look outside and accept our new reality – here are a few reminder shots that truly capture the magic of Montreal's very first snowfall of the year.
