12 Comfort Food Restaurants In Montreal That Hit Just The Right Spot In Winter
Feed your soul and warm your stomach.
In a city this cold with food this amazing, there's one very obvious way to make it through a Montreal winter: comfort food.
If you're looking for places to feed your soul and warm your belly now that there's actual snow on the ground, we've got you covered. These spots have some of the city's heartiest and most delicious eats to get you through the next few months.
Hanzo Izakaya
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 417, rue Saint-Nicolas, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Japanese tapas bar is the perfect place to hide away from the cold with friends and good food. Stay close to the kitchen for added warmth coming off the flames as they grill up beef ribs, chicken thighs and duck heart.
Le Taj
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 2077, rue Stanley, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bringing South Asian spices and flavours to the city, this restaurant is filled with all of your favourite Indian comfort foods like curry, Dahl soup, and beef vindaloo.
La Banquise
Cuisine: Quebec
Address: 994, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of the most popular — and most comforting — dishes in Québécois cuisine is poutine and one of the most popular spots for it is La Banquise, which means no Quebec winter would be complete without a visit.
McKiernan
Cuisine: Luncheonette
Address: 5524, rue Saint-Patrick #200, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: From the team behind Joe Beef, one of the most famous comfort food spots in the city, comes this super cool and trendy luncheonette. It serves up mouth-watering spins on the classics like huge sandwiches, schnitzel, pasta and rotisserie chicken.
Blackstrap BBQ
Cuisine: BBQ
Address: 4436, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC
Why You Need To Go: Think BBQ is only for the summer? Think again! The website describes Blackstrap's food as "simple, soulful and lovingly prepared from scratch daily." Smoky, tender meats and rich, savoury sauces made with love... that's about as comforting as it gets.
Beba
Cuisine: Spanish, Italian
Address: 3900, rue Éthel, Verdun, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Montreal, this restaurant and is super cozy and intimate and makes for the perfect winter night out. What's on the menu? An often changing selection of Spanish and Italian inspired Argentinian eats like roast lamb with bagna cauda, strozzapretti and empanadas.
Sammi & Soup Dumpling
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 1909, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Chinatown, this soup and dumpling spot is the place to go if you're in the mood for some simple yet scrumptious soup.
Jack Le Coq
Cuisine: Fried Chicken
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This fried chicken spot has had people clucking up a storm since it first arrived on the scene and will give you all the comfort you need this winter.
Pho Nam Quan
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Address: 3562, rue Jarry E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If soup's still on your mind, here's a restaurant that makes one of the world's yummiest types: pho. A heaping bowl of broth with noodles will do you good on a cold evening.
La Belle Tonki
Cuisine: Cambodian, Vietnamese, Asian Fusion
Address: 1335, rue Beaubien E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Combining Vietnamese with Cambodian cuisine, this restaurant in La Petite-Patrie is packed with the kind of menu items you need to keep your taste buds — and your soul — happy this winter. Expect bánh mì burgers, kimchi poutine, cheesy ramen and more.
Kwizinn
Cuisine: Creole-inspired / Haitian
Address: 4030, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC & 6670, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bringing a taste of the Caribbean to Montreal, Kwizinn has become a super popular spot for anyone who's looking to add a little spice to their life. The banana leaf smoked fish is a whole experience but with a menu full of good stuff like seafood Djon Djon Rice, griot mac 'n' cheese, and plantain burgers, it's going to be a very tough decision.
Dinette Triple Crown
Cuisine: Southern Comfort Food
Address: 6704, rue Clark, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This place has the best hole-in-the-wall diner vibes while serving up fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, macaroni & cheese, mashed potatoes, and chicken & waffles — just like mama would've made if you grew up in the south.
