Quebecers have to work today while most of Canada gets a day off — Here's why
Most of the country has the day off, but if you're reading this from Quebec, you're probably at work right now.
If you're scrolling through social media today and wondering why everyone outside Quebec seems to be posting brunch pics and ski trip selfies on a Monday, here's your answer: it's Family Day.
For most Canadians, today is a statutory holiday — a mid-winter break designed to give people time with loved ones and a much-needed pause between the New Year's hangover and Easter. But in Quebec? It's just another Monday.
You're not missing anything on your calendar. Quebec simply doesn't observe Family Day, and it never has.
Why most of Canada gets today off
Family Day started popping up in the 1990s as a response to the brutal stretch between January 1 and Good Friday. That's over three months with no breaks, and provinces figured workers could use a long weekend somewhere in the middle.
Most provinces that celebrate it stick to the third Monday in February. That includes Ontario, Alberta, BC, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan.
A few provinces put their own spin on it. PEI calls it Islander Day. Manitoba honours Louis Riel. Nova Scotia goes with Heritage Day.
So why is Quebec working today?
There's no official reason Quebec skips Family Day. The province just never got on board when other places started adopting it.
But if you've lived here long enough, it's not surprising. Quebec has always marched to its own beat when it comes to holidays — especially the ones tied to Canadian identity or tradition.
Victoria Day? Quebec celebrates Journée nationale des patriotes instead. Canada Day? Most people here associate July 1st with moving trucks, not fireworks. And holidays like Remembrance Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation aren't even paid days off for most Quebec workers.
How Quebec stacks up on stat holidays
Quebec gets eight statutory holidays a year. That's fewer than Ontario's nine and well below BC's 11.
What Quebec observes:
- New Year's Day (January 1)
- Good Friday (sometimes swapped for Easter Monday)
- Journée nationale des patriotes (last Monday before May 25)
- Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June 24)
- Canada Day (July 1)
- Labour Day (first Monday in September)
- Thanksgiving (second Monday in October — technically optional but widely observed)
- Christmas Day (December 25)
What Quebec skips:
- Family Day (today, obviously)
- Civic Holiday (first Monday in August)
- National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (September 30)
- Remembrance Day (November 11)
- Boxing Day (December 26)
So while more than half the country is enjoying a three-day weekend and you're staring at your inbox — it's hard not to feel like you're missing out.