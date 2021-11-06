Montreal's Having A Christmassy, Cheese-Filled Raclette Party This Month & It's Under $20
Raclette season is officially here. 🤤
If you're obsessed with cheese then you're in luck, because it's officially raclette season in Montreal. For its 2021 edition, Montreal's Christmas Village is hosting a "raclette party" at Atwater Market and it'll cost you less than $20 to fill your belly with cheesy deliciousness.
The Montréal Raclette Party is set to take place on November 26 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., and you'll be able to choose between a plate of cheese from Fritz Kaiser Fromagerie for $13 and a full charcuterie for $17.
The event will be held outdoors so, to keep you warm, the Village de Noël de Montréal says fireplaces will be set up in Place du Marché so that you can sit and eat by the fire with your gang.
While you're there, you can also shop around the Christmas Village, which runs from November 25 to December 19, and discover around 50 artisans who will be selling Christmas goodies.
Note that if you wish to participate in the raclette party, you must reserve your time slot and pay for your meal in advance.
In total, three Christmas markets are coming to the city this month so there will be plenty of fun ways to enjoy the holiday season.
Montreal 'Raclette Party'
Price: $13-17, depending on what you order
When: November 26 from 5-10 p.m.
Address: Atwater Market, 138, avenue Atwater, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Cheese lovers will have a hard time turning down this Christmas party dedicated to the deliciousness of raclette.
