Canadians say these are the most 'overpaid' jobs in the country
Are you making too much money?
If you asked someone whether they deserve a higher salary, most would probably say "yes." But flip the question around — who's actually overpaid? — and people suddenly have very strong opinions.
We recently polled MTL Blog's Facebook followers on which jobs in Canada they think are the most "overpaid," and the responses flooded in. More than 490 comments later, certain professions kept popping up again and again.
For context, according to Statistics Canada's latest payroll data for November 2025, average weekly earnings across Canada hit $1,317.16, up 2.5% compared to the same time last year. That works out to about $68,492 annually. In Quebec specifically, the average weekly salary reached $1,263.36 in November (roughly $65,695 per year).
So while paycheques are technically growing faster than inflation for many workers, plenty of Canadians still feel some professions are earning way more than they should.
And just to be clear, these are people's opinions — not ours
With that said, here are the jobs our readers called out most often.
Politicians
This was, by far, the most common answer in our Facebook thread. Dozens of commenters simply wrote "politicians," often referencing big salaries, generous pensions and a perceived disconnect from everyday Canadians.
What they actually make:
AS of 2023, Members of Parliament have earned a base salary of $194,600 per year. Cabinet ministers earn $289,900, while the Prime Minister earns $406,200 annually.
Plumbers
While it's far from being a glamorous job, multiple commenters argued that plumbers are overpaid for the work they do. A lot of readers pointed to those hefty service call fees and emergency rates that can make your wallet weep when a pipe bursts at 2 a.m.
What they actually make:
Plumbers in Canada earn a median wage of about $36 per hour nationwide, with wages ranging from roughly $21 to $46 per hour depending on region and experience.
Transit operators / STM bus drivers
While we've seen a handful of transit worker strikes take place in Montreal in recent months, STM bus drivers and metro operators were repeatedly named in the comments. So, while they don't think they're paid enough, many seem to believe they're getting too much.
What they actually make:
According to a document released by accounting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT) in 2025, the average salary of bus drivers at the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is over $110,000 per year.
Police officers
Police officers were another frequent entry, particularly in discussions about municipal spending.
What they actually make:
The average police officer's salary in Canada sits at around $88,000/.
Veterinarians
Veterinarians showed up multiple times in the thread, and it's not hard to guess why. Anyone who's paid $200 for a routine checkup or gotten an eye-watering quote for pet surgery knows the frustration.
What they actually make:
Veterinarians in Canada earn a median salary of $135,000.
Professional athletes
Pro athletes, especially hockey players, were a predictable entry. When someone's making millions to play a game while you're grinding through a 9-to-5, it's easy to feel some type of way about it.
What they actually make:
The average NHL salary is approximately US$3.5 million per year. The league minimum in 2025-26 is $885,000.
Radiologists
One frustrated commenter didn't hold back: "Radiologists, paid by the act. Way overpaid compared to surgeons, obstetricians or other specialties." The pay-per-scan billing model clearly rubs some people the wrong way.
What they actually make:
Medical specialists such as radiologists receive average gross clinical payments exceeding $300,000 annually, though this varies by province and billing model.
Dentists
Dentists were mentioned over and over, and anyone who's ever gotten a bill after a root canal probably understands why. Luckily, the federal government's new Canadian Dental Care Plan covers some of the cost of oral health care services for eligible Canadian residents.
What they actually make:
On average, dentists in Canada earn approximately $110,000 per year.
Lawyers
This was another unsurprising but very popular answer.
One commenter didn't mince words, saying "No one deserves $400/hr to do things a Google search could do…"
What they actually make:
Lawyers in Canada earn a median wage of about $60 per hour. Hourly billing rates at large firms can be significantly higher.
Municipal government / City workers
City workers' salaries caught a lot of heat in the comments section. But are municipal jobs always worth it?
What they actually make:
While working for the city is usually a pretty good gig, the pay varies greatly depending on the position you're in. For example, the average Ville de Montréal salary ranges from approximately $52,761 per year for Adjoint(e) Juridique to $113,918 per year for Project Manager.