Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry were seen smooching after a romantic Valentine's dinner (VIDEO)
Their first V-Day together.
Another day, another Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry sighting.
Just last week, the former Canadian Prime Minister and American pop star were spotted dining at Leméac in Montreal after it was revealed that Trudeau purchased a new home in Outremont for over $4 million.
Now, a new video has emerged showing the couple sharing a romantic moment after what appears to be their Valentine's Day dinner.
The clip, which surfaced over the weekend, shows Trudeau helping Perry into her coat before the pair share a kiss and leave the restaurant together. While the exact location isn't confirmed, an "exit" sign visible in the footage suggests they may have ventured outside Montreal for the occasion.
The Valentine's sighting came as Trudeau's ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, shared a reflective post on Instagram the same day. In it, she alluded to how much has changed since the couple announced their separation in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
"I giggle when I look at this old pic of me in my early twenties…I wonder how I felt in that moment…I recognize the tender Sophie who loves to love and be loved!" she wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Being single at 50 is not what I had imagined, but more than ever, I'm in love with life and will keep the wonder and the faith alive! Happy Valentine's Day! Life is full of love, and I still believe!"
While Sophie navigates her new chapter solo, Trudeau's relationship with Perry has been moving at lightning speed. The pair first went public in the fall of 2025. But romance rumours began as early as July, when they were photographed sharing cocktails and plates at Le Violon, an intimate restaurant in Le Plateau. That same night, they were spotted at Montreal's Taverne Atlantic, and just days later, Trudeau brought his daughter to Perry's Bell Centre concert.
By October, photos emerged of them kissing on Perry's yacht in California. In November, Trudeau joined her for her birthday celebration in Paris. She even accompanied him to a diplomatic meeting with Japan's former Prime Minister in December, and has since shared multiple social media posts documenting their adventures together.
Safe to say they're not trying to keep a low profile anymore.