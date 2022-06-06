2 Montreal Drivers Were Busted & Slapped With Big Fines For Going Way Over The Speed Limit
Over twice the speed limit in once case.
Two Montreal drivers are sitting with hefty fines after Sûreté du Québec officers caught them going well over the speed limit in unrelated incidents.
The first driver, an individual in their thirties was caught on Highway 40 near boulevard Henri-Bourassa on June 1. Police say they were going 180 km/h in an area where the posted speed limit is 100 km/h. They got slapped with a $1,546 fine and 14 demerit points as a result — plus a seven-day license suspension and the seizure of their vehicle.
The next night, the SQ spotted another driver in their thirties going over twice the speed limit — 208 km/h in a 70 km/h area — on Highway 20 near boulevard Angrignon in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. This driver got a whopping $2,476 fine, 30 demerit points, and, like their fellow speed demon, a seven-day license suspension and vehicle seizure.
In a statement, the SQ said "speed is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions" in the province.
