A Montreal Police Car Got Into A Crash After Apparently Going Through A Red Light
The accident happened while responding to an emergency call.
Four people were transported to the hospital after a collision involving a Montreal police vehicle and a car on Sunday.
The collision occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of rue Hochelaga and boulevard Pie-IX in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
According to what SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils described as preliminary information, the two officers in the patrol car were responding to an emergency call when they passed through a red light while going north on Pie-IX.
They crashed into another car going west on Hochelaga. The officers and the occupants of the other vehicle, a man and a woman, were brought to the hospital as a preventative measure, Chèvrefils said.
Collision investigators were on the scene to try to determine what exactly happened. The investigation was ongoing as of 1:20 p.m.
