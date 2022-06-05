Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal police

A Montreal Police Car Got Into A Crash After Apparently Going Through A Red Light

The accident happened while responding to an emergency call.

Senior Editor
Montreal police vehicle in March 2020.

Montreal police vehicle in March 2020.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Four people were transported to the hospital after a collision involving a Montreal police vehicle and a car on Sunday.

The collision occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of rue Hochelaga and boulevard Pie-IX in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

According to what SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils described as preliminary information, the two officers in the patrol car were responding to an emergency call when they passed through a red light while going north on Pie-IX.

They crashed into another car going west on Hochelaga. The officers and the occupants of the other vehicle, a man and a woman, were brought to the hospital as a preventative measure, Chèvrefils said.

Collision investigators were on the scene to try to determine what exactly happened. The investigation was ongoing as of 1:20 p.m.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

