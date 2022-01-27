Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

2 Montreal Landmarks Are Lighting Up Yellow For Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Montreal Olympic Tower and Samuel de Champlain Bridge are just two of dozens of sites lighting up.

Senior Editor
2 Montreal Landmarks Are Lighting Up Yellow For Holocaust Remembrance Day
parcolympique | Twitter

Two Montreal landmarks, the Olympic Tower and the Samuel de Champlain Bridge, are lighting up yellow for Holocaust Remembrance Day on the evening of January 27, 2022.

In total, 34 iconic façade, structures and sites in six provinces will illuminate in commemoration of the millions of people, including six million Jews, who were systematically murdered under the Nazi regime.

Niagara Falls, the CN Tower and Vancouver's BC Place are among the other Canadian landmarks that will glow yellow Thursday night as part of a campaign called #WeRemember, according to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).

January 27, 2022, is the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp. In 2005, the United Nations General Assembly declared the date the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust.

The UN calls on member states to promote education on the Holocaust and other genocides. It says such education is especially important amid what it calls a "global rise of antisemitism and hate speech."

"It is our shared responsibility to protect the truth, and to keep alive the memory of all those who suffered under the Nazi regime; to support research and documentation that can confront the fantasies of fanatics with the reality of history; and to study and teach the Holocaust, so that education may prevent anti-Semitism and all forms of racism," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.

Locally, the Montreal Holocaust Museum is hosting an online screening of the film The Legendary Simone Veil, which, according to the museum's website, "documents the remarkable life and legacy of Holocaust survivor and political pioneer Simone Veil."

The screening begins at 7 p.m. on Vimeo with an introduction by Holocaust survivor Elie Dawang.

The Samuel de Champlain Bridge illumination will end at 1 a.m.

The Montreal Olympic Park Has A New Snowboarding Course & It’s Completely Free

Showcase your snowboarding skills all winter long!

Joseph Roby | CNW Group/Parc Olympique

Snowboarding in the city just got a lot easier. Vans and the Dillon Ojo Foundation, which was founded in 2018 in honour of Montreal pro snowboarder and artist Dillon Ojo, have combined forces to create a state-of-the-art snowpark at the Parc Olympique. Montrealers can now live out their snowboard dreams right in the heart of the city, and the best part, it's free!

Located near the Viau metro station, the Dillon Ojo Snowpark offers a total of eight obstacles, including a medium-sized jump and an array of sliding rails ranging in difficulty level for snowboarders of all ages to enjoy. The park will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of March or as long as the weather permits.

Keep Reading Show less

This Magical Holiday Village In Ontario With 3 Million Lights Is Happening Next Month

Get ready for "101 nights of twinkling lights!"

@winterfestivaloflights | Instagram, @winterfestivaloflights | Instagram

To top off your winter bucket list, add this free holiday village in Ontario, which is well worth the nearly seven-hour road trip from Montreal. It'll make you feel like you've been transported into a Christmas story among the 3 million colourful lights.

The Winter Festival of Lights is back for its 39th edition with its 8-kilometre-long route through the city of Niagara Falls.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Hip Hop Festival Metro Metro Finally Announced Its Dates

Thinking about its epic 2019 edition. We were so carefree...

@festivalmetrometro | Instagram

Quebec hip hop festival Metro Metro has finally announced its dates. After what will have been a three-year hiatus, Metro Metro will take over the Montreal Olympic Park Esplanade from May 20 to 22, 2022.

After the inaugural 2019 edition brought the likes of Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and Tyga to the city, a highly-anticipated 2020 version of the festival was supposed to take place in May.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Traffic Could Enter Another Level Of Hell This Weekend With Lots Of Road Closures

Good luck out there, folks.

Vlad Podkhlebnik | Dreamstime

This weekend is shaping up to be a Montreal traffic nightmare with tons of road closures affecting key stretches of highway.

According to Mobilité Montreal, "major obstacles will be put in place during the weekend, particularly on Autoroute 25 north and south in the Louis-Hippolyte-La-Fontaine Tunnel, on Autoroute 40 westbound between the Laurentides and Décarie Interchanges and on route 136 east between the Turcot Interchange and the Ville-Marie Tunnel."

Keep Reading Show less