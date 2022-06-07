The Museum Of Jewish Montreal Is Moving To An Iconic Mile End Building
A public art project will launch at the new space in July!
After nearly two years without a permanent home, the Museum of Jewish Montreal (MJM) is setting down roots in the Mile End. The space that archives the history and exhibits the work of the local Jewish community will soon occupy a 10,000-square-foot building in the heart of the neighbourhood. Near the corner of boulevard St-Laurent and avenue Fairmount Ouest, the museum is set to launch a public art project in July.
"After two years of building community online, it’s time to give a physical home to the growing numbers of people looking for new cultural and creative connections to Jewish life in Montreal," said MJM Executive Director Zev Moses in a statement.
The Plateau building that once housed the museum was sold during the pandemic in early 2020, and the new owner evicted the museum. It has since operated mostly online, hosting web-based events that celebrate and connect the Montreal Jewish community.
"We want to give young adults a place to be creative, curious, and connected with Jewish identity on their own terms," said the museum's Artistic Director Alyssa Stokvis-Hauer.
The new location at 5220 boulevard St-Laurent features a winding metal staircase and a massive skylight dome. The building was once a garment factory that briefly became a synagogue and Jewish day school during the 1920s. It later housed Montreal's 1980s nightlife sensation, Lux. For a decade, patrons flocked to the all-night restaurant, bar, and depanneur that contributed to the borough's bohemian reputation. The venue has not been open to the public in over 25 years.
In July, the museum will launch its line-up of arts and cultural programming and plans to unveil its first art exhibition and public mural project by October. An official grand opening will take place in 2023, after some final renovations. Until then, the space will only be open for special events and exhibitions.