3 Frozen Pigs Were Found Mysteriously Hanging From Montreal Overpasses
Police are investigating.
Montrealers driving near rue des Carrières early Thursday morning were treated to an unsettling sight: the frozen body of a pig hung from the overpass over avenue Christophe-Colomb. And it's not the only one — police say a total of three pigs were found hanging over Montreal streets in the same area.
The second pig was found hanging over avenue Papineau, also suspended from the rue des Carrières overpass, and the final frozen body was reportedly found near the intersection of rue Dandurand and avenue De Lorimier.
The SPVM so far has no idea why this happened or what possible meaning the act could have, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. An investigation is ongoing, Chèvrefils told MTL Blog, and the SPVM plans to examine footage from nearby security cameras to get a better insight into what took place.