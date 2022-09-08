Search on MTL Blog

5 Montreal Coworking Spaces That Cost $30/Day Or Less

Finally, you can stare blankly at something besides your own walls.

Staff Writer
People coworking at IDEAL Coworking. Right, the interior of the Anticafé's Loft space.

Working from home is a great setup until you need a change of pace. Finding cheap coworking spaces in Montreal is easier than it seems, especially if you don't want to shell out hundreds for a monthly or yearly subscription. Here are just a few well-loved coworking spaces where you can spend the day without breaking the bank. The listed prices are for one person to use the space for one day.

Anticafé

Price: $14.99 per day

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Address: 294, rue Ste Catherine O, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Known for its eclectic decor as much as for its unorthodox pricing scheme, the Anticafé offers unique by-the-hour pricing with free, unlimited food and drinks. The space has rooms available for reservation as well as plenty of seats for you to find a cozy working spot. Their partner location, the Loft, is accessible 24/7 with a reservation and costs only $15.55 per person per day.

Website

Café Perko

Price: The cost of a drink!

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Address: 753, rue Villeray

Why You Should Go: This cute local café offers plenty of space for coworking, and allows visitors to stay as long as they want. With printing available on-site and high-speed wifi, this is a real budget-friendly haven for remote workers.

Website

IDEAL coworking

Price: $20

Hours: 24/7 access with reservation

Address: 4035, rue St-Ambroise, Loft 216

Why You Should Go: This is a proper, true-blue coworking space, intentionally designed to make remote work less lonely! Like most formal coworking locations, monthly subscriptions are available for hundreds, but IDEAL also offers $20 day passes for their space in Montreal. With a common kitchen, printer access (and a scanner!), a terrasse and hot tea and coffee, this is not one to miss out on.

Website

MetSpace

Price: $20

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Address: 10000, boul. Henri-Bourassa Est

Why You Should Go: Along with receptionist service, and access to printers, scanners and shredding (cool), MetSpace features a common kitchen and lounge space. Also, there's coffee and snacks! This coworking option is flexible depending on your needs, with a location in Westmount as well as Montreal.

Website

Montreal CoWork

Price: $30 per day

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Address: 4388, rue Saint-Denis, Suite 200

Why You Should Go: Okay, this one is a little pricier, but the centrally located coworking space offers free coffee as well as a range of events. With plenty of options for group work and more long-term office work, this spot also features a recording studio, a kitchen, a relaxation area, and showers for athletic workers and/or bike enthusiasts.

Website

