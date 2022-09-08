5 Montreal Coworking Spaces That Cost $30/Day Or Less
Finally, you can stare blankly at something besides your own walls.
Working from home is a great setup until you need a change of pace. Finding cheap coworking spaces in Montreal is easier than it seems, especially if you don't want to shell out hundreds for a monthly or yearly subscription. Here are just a few well-loved coworking spaces where you can spend the day without breaking the bank. The listed prices are for one person to use the space for one day.
Anticafé
Price: $14.99 per day
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Sunday
Address: 294, rue Ste Catherine O, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Known for its eclectic decor as much as for its unorthodox pricing scheme, the Anticafé offers unique by-the-hour pricing with free, unlimited food and drinks. The space has rooms available for reservation as well as plenty of seats for you to find a cozy working spot. Their partner location, the Loft, is accessible 24/7 with a reservation and costs only $15.55 per person per day.
Café Perko
Price: The cost of a drink!
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Address: 753, rue Villeray
Why You Should Go: This cute local café offers plenty of space for coworking, and allows visitors to stay as long as they want. With printing available on-site and high-speed wifi, this is a real budget-friendly haven for remote workers.
IDEAL coworking
Price: $20
Hours: 24/7 access with reservation
Address: 4035, rue St-Ambroise, Loft 216
Why You Should Go: This is a proper, true-blue coworking space, intentionally designed to make remote work less lonely! Like most formal coworking locations, monthly subscriptions are available for hundreds, but IDEAL also offers $20 day passes for their space in Montreal. With a common kitchen, printer access (and a scanner!), a terrasse and hot tea and coffee, this is not one to miss out on.
MetSpace
Price: $20
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday
Address: 10000, boul. Henri-Bourassa Est
Why You Should Go: Along with receptionist service, and access to printers, scanners and shredding (cool), MetSpace features a common kitchen and lounge space. Also, there's coffee and snacks! This coworking option is flexible depending on your needs, with a location in Westmount as well as Montreal.
Montreal CoWork
Price: $30 per day
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday
Address: 4388, rue Saint-Denis, Suite 200
Why You Should Go: Okay, this one is a little pricier, but the centrally located coworking space offers free coffee as well as a range of events. With plenty of options for group work and more long-term office work, this spot also features a recording studio, a kitchen, a relaxation area, and showers for athletic workers and/or bike enthusiasts.