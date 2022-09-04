6 Quick And Cute Date Spots Near Concordia's Downtown Campus
There's a place for every first-date vibe!
So, classes have started and you've met someone cute. Or your high-powered downtown consultancy is kicking off, and your coworker in another department is giving you ~the vibes~. Where can you take your new, prospective beau if you're busy and based around Concordia's downtown campus? Here's a quick list of six nearby date spots that will guarantee* a text back.
*You also have to be nice, interesting and respectful, obviously. Tasty drinks and good art can only go so far.
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Price: Ages 20 and under get in free, ages 21 to 30 pay $16, older visitors pay $24
Address: 1380 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: The MMFA is known for its collections of modern, classic and international art. It's a great spot to spark conversation, especially at their ongoing exhibition on artist Nicolas Party, titled L'heure mauve (the purple hour). You'll have to book tickets to attend the exhibition itself, but the rest of the museum offers plenty of works to discover. It's also a good chance to figure out if your date has good taste. Screen them early, y'all.
Café Aunja
Price: $14 plates, $9 specialty drinks
Address: 1448 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This cute, vibrant spot serves Iranian teas, cakes, and breakfast and brunch options right on Sherbrooke street. Their Persian Fog and Ginger Teas are popular, according to the café's website, and their saffron & rosewater cake is lovely, according to me. For a quick drink between classes or a light meal together, Aunja is the place to be.
Bar Ganadara
Price: $8 signature cocktails
Address: 1900 Rue Ste-Catherine O, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: If you're looking for more of a flirty evening vibe, Bar Ganadara has what you need. With a range of food options, including a poutine featuring mussels, tteokbokki sauce and grilled meat, you won't go hungry while you chat. Their signature cocktails include a yogurt-and-soju-based refresher and a delightful strawberry and prosecco number.
Canadian Centre for Architecture
Price: Free for students, $10 for adults
Address: 1920 Rue Baile, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Besides being completely free, this gallery bends the traditional meaning of "architecture," exploring concepts and artistic works that rethink how we interact with the built world. The two ongoing exhibitions at the CCA are Retail Apocalypse and ᐊᖏᕐᕋᒧᑦ / Ruovttu Guvlui / Towards Home. To give more away would take away from the experience of discovering something new — a perfect backdrop for your first time getting to know each other!
Bagels on Greene
Price: $8 to $9 for a lunch sandwich, or 6 bagels for $7.80
Address: 4160 Rue Ste-Catherine, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: For a casual lunchtime date, this is a great and locally beloved hang. The bagels compete with those two famous Plateau powerhouses, and it's way closer to Concordia. They offer soups and salads alongside a wide variety of bagels and bagel-adjacent sandwiches. To top it off, there are some excellent dessert options, including a solid rugelach and a marbled cream cheese brownie.
C'ChoColat
Price: $10 to $18 for a dessert
Address: 1255, Rue Bishop Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: For those with a sweeter tooth, C'ChoColat is a great spot to fulfill your cravings with your crush. On top of their more standard chocolatey offerings, like milkshakes, fondue and waffles, they also offer boozy "choctails" to loosen up the conversation. Their more whimsical options, like chocolate-topped pasta and banana-crepe chocolate "sushi," are great conversation-starters, and who knows, maybe you'll get to try everything else on this list with your new sweetie!