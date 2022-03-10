9 Montreal Date Ideas For Less Than $20
Dates don't always have to break the bank!
When it comes to figuring out plans for you and that special someone, dates in Montreal don't have to cost a lot! The city is full of options that will not only impress your significant other but won't break the bank either.
Whether you're looking for some adventure, something delicious, or something low-key, here are a few date ideas that'll be bound to spark some joy without you having to dish out too much.
Get Your Gnocchi On
Price: $5 per order.
Address: 68, ave. Fairmount O, Montréal, QC.
Why You Should Go: This staple location is definitely date-worthy! Not only can you enjoy all that this Montreal borough has to offer, but Drogheria Fine offers customers a delish gnocchi pomodoro for only $5! You can either split one or grab two to go and walk around the streets of the Plateau as you dive into some mouth-watering pasta.
Rent A Pedal Boat At The Lachine Canal
Price: $20 for 30 minutes.
Address: 2727B, rue St-Patrick, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: The Lachine Canal is home to so many different activities for you to take advantage of. Impress your date with a cute pedal boat ride through the Montreal waters for only $20 for half an hour. If you do want to splurge an extra $5, you can grab a swan pedal boat, which would truly be the cherry on top!
Show Off Your Bowling Skills
Price: $5.25 + tax for 1 game.
Address: 6510, rue St. Jacques O, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: Go on and show off your bowling skills at the Rose Bowl Quilles G Plus in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood. Not only do they have over 72 bowling lanes, but they're equipped with a restaurant and an arcade. 1 game costs $5.25, making it an inexpensive and fun activity for you and your S.O.
Heat Things Up With Some Hot Chocolate
Price: $4.00 - $8.95
Address: 2350, ave. Beaubien E, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: L'Affaire est Chocolat is definitely the place to get cozy with your date over some yummy hot chocolate. The café has its very own hot chocolate menu that offers an array of choices from dark, milk, or white hot chocolate from different regions of the world followed by an endless list of toppings and extras to add on to really make it a worthwhile experience.
A Flick For Two On Tuesdays
Price: $7.50 on Tuesdays.
Address: Cineplex cinemas across Montreal.
Why You Should Go: There's nothing more classic than a movie date! Luckily, Cineplex still keeps their cheapy Tuesdays going and allows you to watch the latest and greatest films for only $7.50 a ticket. That'll even leave you with a few extra bucks to buy popcorn to share — although concession prices do sometimes require taking out a loan, so maybe just the tickets will suffice!
Grab A Bite At Le Warehouse
Price: $5.95 menu items.
Address: Various locations across Montreal.
Why You Should Go: Listen, grabbing dinner at a sit-down spot can add up, but it doesn't always have to! Head out on a casual date to Le Warehouse on Crescent or its two other locations where menu items are only $5.95. You can grab a few dishes to share, catch up, and get in a few laughs over some delish nachos, wings, west coast tacos, or calamari. Yum!
Enjoy An Exhibit At The PHI Center
Price: Free!
Address: 315, rue Saint-Paul O, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: The PHI Center is still hosting free admission to a number of their exhibits, including the Visions Hip-Hop programming starting March 10 or the Lashing Skies exhibit. This is a great way to spend an afternoon or evening with your special someone immersing yourselves in some of Montreal's most rad creative spaces.
Get Your Game On At Arcade MTL
Price: $8 admission.
Address: 2031, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: Show off your gaming skills at Arcade MTL. While the city is full of arcades, this spot will be a blast from their past with their vintage and retro gaming consoles. Luckily, admission isn't too expensive either! You can enjoy the night with your loved one without having to break the bank, — and who doesn't love a classic arcade game?
Dumplings For Two In Chinatown
Price: $8.95 for 15 dumplings.
Address: 1082, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: Raviolis Mai Xiang Yuan offers up some delicious dumplings right in the heart of Montreal's Chinatown. If you're looking for a spot to grab some eats with your S.O and are in the mood for dumplings, look no further. From their pork and mushroom dumplings to their beef and cilantro, they've got loads of fresh and steamy options that'll fill you up without emptying the bank account!
